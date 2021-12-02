ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Assistant principal accused of working as principal at another school — 400 miles away

By Julia Marnin
Sacramento Bee
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA former assistant principal is accused of holding a second job as a principal at another school — simultaneously — 400 miles away. While working as a middle school assistant principal in Washington, D.C., Michael Redmond took on a second full-time position as a principal at a school in Providence, Rhode...

