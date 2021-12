Full disclosure: I’ve often been curious, but had never had a famed New York City bodega bacon-egg-and-cheese breakfast sandwich, known in local parlance as a “BEC.” I stumbled upon Newkirk’s one morning getting a supplemental Covid-19 vaccine at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital, and to my chagrin learned that they’d been open for four years. FOUR YEARS! That’s four years of my life not having had this deliciously iconic sandwich, and all its cousins, for breakfast. Well, no more.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 25 DAYS AGO