The majority of professionals in leadership positions in Mexico (75%) have felt pressure to adapt workplace policies and offer teams greater flexibility since the beginning of COVID-19. According to a new LinkedIn survey, this pressure came mainly from employees (59%), who began to demand more options about where and when to work. Among other factors, the government (51%), managers (45%) and the media (44%) also appear. Nonetheless, 90% of leaders in Mexico feel capable of leading a hybrid workforce and are optimistically taking up the challenge.

ECONOMY ・ 12 DAYS AGO