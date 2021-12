WILLIAMSON — The Tug Valley cheerleaders and head coach Tara Mitchell Wolford have been hard at work in preparation for the upcoming state cheer competition. Despite the busy practice schedule, the Lady Panthers took the time to spread holiday cheer as they made an appearance in the Great White Way Christmas Parade in downtown Williamson on Saturday. TVHS will compete in the Class A cheer competition on Saturday, Dec. 11 at 10 a.m. inside the Cam Henderson Center on the campus of Marshall University. They will be looking to win their fourth state championship in five seasons.

WILLIAMSON, WV ・ 3 DAYS AGO