The Nasdaq Composite ((COMP:GIDS)) led the markets lower on Friday, falling more than 1.92%. As you might expect with the Nasdaq leading the fall, the information technology sector was the worst-performing sector. The Technology Select Sector Index ($IXT) closed 1.65% lower. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ($DJI) did much better than the Nasdaq by closing 0.17% lower. Despite the stronger day, the Dow has actually strung together four down weeks in a row by falling 2,000 points, more than 5% from its November peak.

STOCKS ・ 22 HOURS AGO