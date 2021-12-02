ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cameron Parish, LA

Venture Global building $10B LNG facility in Cameron

By CityBusiness staff reports
neworleanscitybusiness.com
 2 days ago

Venture Global plans to build a $10 billion liquefied natural gas facility in Cameron Parish that will use carbon capture and sequestration technology to reduce carbon dioxide emissions. The project will create at least 200 direct jobs with average annual salaries of $120,000, plus benefits, a news release said....

neworleanscitybusiness.com

Comments / 0

Related
lngindustry.com

Fourth LNG export facility to be developed in US State of Louisiana

“Venture Global is proud to continue our expansion in Louisiana with the launch of our next project, CP2 LNG. CP2 will be located in Cameron Parish, adjacent to our existing Calcasieu Pass terminal. These two projects, combined with our Plaquemines LNG facility now under construction, represent more than US$20 billion of investment in the State of Louisiana and will create thousands of jobs – including both permanent and construction jobs,” said Venture Global CEO Mike Sabel. “With two major LNG export projects currently under active construction, Venture Global is on a mission to produce the cleanest, low-cost LNG in North America. We are proud to partner with Louisiana in these efforts and in developing carbon capture and sequestration (CCS) for our facilities. Under the leadership of Governor John Bel Edwards, Louisiana is enhancing its status as an international hub for innovation to tackle the energy and climate challenges of our time.”
INDUSTRY
power-technology.com

Global Energy and Haizea to build wind tubular rolling facility

UK-based energy service contractor Global Energy Group (GEG) and Spanish wind energy engineering firm Haizea Wind Group have agreed to build an offshore wind tubular rolling facility in the Scottish Highlands. The Nigg Offshore Wind (NOW) facility will be built at the Port of Nigg with an investment of more...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Cameron Parish, LA
Local
Louisiana Business
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Industry
Cameron Parish, LA
Industry
Cameron Parish, LA
Business
City
Cameron, LA
bizneworleans.com

Week in Review, Nov. 29-Dec. 3: Charity Hospital, Venture Global LNG, El Guapo and More

NEW ORLEANS — Here, from staff and wire reports, are the week’s top business stories:. Tulane University, along with developers 1532 Tulane Partners Inc. and SKK Opportunity Zone Fund I, announced a new phase in the redevelopment of the former Charity Hospital building, which will result in Tulane initially occupying nearly 350,000 square feet through a long-term lease. Over the next few years, the developers and Tulane plan to transform Charity into a mixed-use complex with apartments, retail, educational institutions and other uses, all anchored by Tulane’s academic and research presence. Tulane will occupy over a third of the building’s million square feet, serving as the core tenant of an iconic Tulane Avenue building that has remained empty since Hurricane Katrina in 2005. Tulane will fill its portion of the building with spaces for research, teaching and administration.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
MarketWatch

Renewable natural gas company Opal Fuels to go public via merger with SPAC AcrLight in $1.75 billion deal

Opal Fuels LLC, a producer of renewable natural gas, said Thursday it is going public via a merger with special purpose acquisition corporation ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II in a deal with an enterprise value of $1.75 billion. Once the deal closes, Opal will trade on Nasdaq under the new ticker "OPL." Opal will have a total of about $536 million in cash, split between the SPAC's $311 million of cash held in trust, a $125 million private investment in public equity, or PIPE, led by NextEra Energy, an affiliate of ArcLight, Electron Capital Partners, Gunvor Group, Wellington Management...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

Global LNG still bullish in the face of Omicron headwinds

Despite a new Covid-19 variant of concern, falling temperatures and European supply uncertainty are bolstering global gas markets. Natural gas prices may face headwinds from the Covid-19 Omicron variant and doubts over vaccine efficacy, which is causing a pullback in energy commodities worldwide, but bullish factors are still at play as temperatures drop and the saga of European supply uncertainty continues.
TRAFFIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cameron
techxplore.com

GM venture to build North American battery chemical plant

General Motors is forming a joint venture with Posco Chemical of South Korea to build a North American battery materials plant as it brings more steps in the electric vehicle supply chain under its umbrella. The Detroit automaker said Wednesday that details of the venture are still being worked out,...
BUSINESS
naturalgasworld.com

China Gas, Vitol to form LNG joint venture

The joint venture firm expects to begin supplying LNG to China by 2023. Hong Kong-listed China Gas and commodity trader Vitol intend to establish a joint venture company for the supply of LNG to China, China Gas said on November 26 in a stock exchange filing. The joint venture company...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lng#Natural Gas#Gas Pipeline#Ccs#Venture Global#Venture Global Cp2 Lng#Llc#Venture Global Cp Express#Calcasieu Pass#Citybusiness
naturalgasworld.com

NextDecade to add CCS to Texas LNG facility

The company lost offtake agreements last year because of concerns over the potential emissions from the planned facility. Incorporating carbon capture and sequestration (CCS) at the planned Rio Grande LNG terminal in Texas would capture nearly all of the facility’s CO2 emissions, planner NextDecade said November 19. NextDecade submitted an...
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

BP agrees to $500K penalty, soot limits at Indiana refinery

Oil giant BP agreed Thursday to pay a $512,450 penalty and reduce soot emissions from its Whiting refinery in Indiana under an agreement with regulators and activists who accused the company of violating an earlier deal.The U.S. District Court settlement modifies a previous consent decree that required BP Products North America Inc. to limit releases from the sprawling facility on the southwestern shore of Lake Michigan “Today’s agreement should significantly reduce fine particle pollution from BP’s refinery and...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
spglobal.com

US LNG exports hit record highs as global gas crunch persists

Natural gas deliveries to U.S. LNG export terminals surged to record levels in the waning days of November, topping 12 Bcf/d as strong global gas demand continued to incentivize operators to run their facilities at full bore. Total feedgas deliveries to the six major operating U.S. LNG export facilities hit...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Eyewitness News

Utility companies remind customers about rise in energy costs

(WFSB) – The new year will bring an increase to your electric bill. All utility providers are being impacted, including Eversource. The company sent out a letter to its customers Tuesday night reminding them of what is slated to happen in the new year. In the letter, Eversource said some...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Jobs
WRBL News 3

BP oil spill fund: $103M to projects in 3 Gulf states

GULF, U.S., (AP) — Alabama, Florida, and Mississippi are receiving more than $103 million in BP oil spill settlement money for new and continued coastal projects. The National Fish and Wildlife Foundation says the 11 new projects and two extensions bring the total to $1.6 billion across the five Gulf states. Alabama is getting more […]
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Benzinga

Dana JV To Build New Electrodynamics Facility In Sweden

Dana Inc (NYSE: DAN) announced that its Dana TM4 joint venture is establishing a new manufacturing facility in Åmål, Sweden, to initially produce electric motors for the mobility industry. Dana TM4 is a JV between Dana and renewable energy producer Hydro-Québec. The $50 million fully sustainable operations have received $10.7...
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

Milliken & Company: Global Industry Leader in the Sustainable Manufacturing of Performance and Protective Textiles

Milliken & Company is a global industrial manufacturer that has been solving everyday problems with innovative solutions for over 150 years. Their research, design, manufacturing and consulting expertise span multiple markets, including floor coverings, specialty chemicals, and performance and protective textiles. In 2020, in light of the demand for critical Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to protect America’s frontline workers, Milliken pivoted their in-house capacities to produce fabrics for advanced medical PPE. Milliken’s standard products are woven and knitted protective textiles used in uniforms in the dental, education and hospitality industries. Milliken integrates high-quality cotton into several fabric blends, such as their UltraSoft®...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy