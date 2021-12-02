Sugar Land Hosting Winter Wonderland-Themed Christmas Tree Lighting Friday

Sugar Land, Texas – Gather in Sugar Land Town Square to celebrate the Christmas holiday on Friday, Dec. 3, from 5-8 p.m.!

The city welcomes families to enjoy some of the community’s most popular musical performances and theatrical acts at this year’s Christmas Tree Lighting presented by Reliant. The winter wonderland holiday celebration features crafts, free activities, strolling characters, snow, stunning ice sculptures and a variety of holiday treats.

“One of the best things about this time of year is celebrating the season with family, friends and neighbors,” said Elizabeth Killinger, president of Reliant. “And we love to help light up the holidays. We’re thrilled to join with the city of Sugar Land to power this year’s Christmas Tree Lighting, and we encourage the community to join us for a fun winter wonderland experience.”

The steps of City Hall will light up with holiday cheer and entertainment as various groups fill the stage with some of the community’s most popular performances, including the 2021 winners of Sugar Land Superstar, Simone Gundy, Kempner High Schol Varsity Cheer, ice-skating performances by the Sugar Land Ice and Sports Center, Inspiration Stage, Sugar Land Middle School Cheer Team, EPIC Dance Center, Dulles Middle School Choir, Dance Zone, Calvary Episcopal Preparatory, George Ranch High School Show Choir, Nu Birth Children's Choir and Sugar Land Dance Center.

There will be plenty of time to spend in person with Santa and Mrs. Claus, and a station for writing letters to Santa will be on-site in case little ones forget something when telling Santa their wish list.

As the evening comes to an end, families and friends will gather around the spectacular 40-foot Christmas tree located in the center of Town Square Plaza to help Santa and Mrs. Claus welcome the season with the annual lighting of the tree. Those who don’t want to miss the Christmas tree lighting finale are encouraged to arrive by 7:30 p.m. The tree lighting will be followed by a short firework display to conclude the event.

In addition to the delicious dining establishments surrounding Town Square, on-site food vendors will include Kilwins, Fish City Grill, BW Bakes Sugar Land, S’More 2 Luv and Mahesh’s Kitchen. On-site food and beverages are available for purchase.

The event is open to the public. A complimentary shuttle service will run from Mercer Stadium, 16403 Lexington Blvd., to Sugar Land Town Square from 4:30-8:30 p.m. The shuttle is strongly recommended to avoid traffic. Limited parking will also be available in the Texas and Lone Star garages located at Sugar Land Town Square. A detailed schedule of the evening’s events is available on the city website at www.SugarLandTX.gov/TreeLighting. For more information about special events and programs, contact Sugar Land Parks and Recreation at (281) 275-2825 or visit www.sugarlandtx.gov/parks. For other updates, follow Sugar Land Parks and Recreation on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter @SugarLandParks.