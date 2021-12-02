ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Starmer should remove the whip from Richard Burgon

By Tom Harris
Telegraph
 2 days ago

Labour’s hard Left have spent the last few days whinging about how centrist Keir Starmer’s new shadow cabinet is. The fact that the most high-profile sacking was that of a Corbynite – Cat Smith – just added to their grievance. The list of offences Starmer has committed in the...

www.telegraph.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Boris Johnson facing scrutiny over Omicron’s spread as festive concerns flagged

Boris Johnson will face further questions about the Government’s approach to halting the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant on Wednesday amid criticism from Tory MPs and suggestions from a senior health official that festive gatherings should be shelved.The Prime Minister urged people not to cancel Christmas parties or school nativity plays during a press conference on Tuesday where he promised to “throw everything” at the booster vaccination campaign to tackle the variant’s spread.But his remarks came after UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) chief Dr Jenny Harries said decreasing social contacts would also help.Mr Johnson insisted he had already put...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cat Smith
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Pat Mcfadden
Person
Richard Burgon
Person
Keir Starmer
Person
Iain Dale
Person
Billy Joel
Telegraph

Sadiq Khan warns Sir Keir Starmer: wealth tax will cause an exodus from London

A wealth tax could unfairly hit people who are "equity rich, but cash poor" and lead to a "flight" of high net worth individuals out of the UK, Sadiq Khan has said. The Labour Mayor of London also warned Boris Johnson, the Prime Minister, that his plans to "level up" the country could not happen at "the expense" of London and the South East.
ECONOMY
The Guardian

PMQs: Boris Johnson denies hospitals plan labelled unachievable

Boris Johnson has denied a report that his flagship pledge to build 40 new hospitals has been labelled as unachievable by an official watchdog, even though the health department has confirmed this is the case. Challenged about the programme during prime minister’s questions, Johnson conceded that not all the projects...
WORLD
The Independent

Tory MPs give up advisory roles in wake of row over second jobs

Three Conservative MPs have ditched advisory positions in the wake of last month’s furore over Westminster second jobs.Former Tory leader Sir Iain Duncan Smith gave up a £20,000 post with a health group, while ex-Northern Ireland secretary Julian Smith quit jobs worth £144,000 a year and former health minister Steve Brine dropped work worth £20,000 a year with a pharmaceutical firm.All of the posts came to an end within days of Boris Johnson’s 16 November call for a ban on parliamentary consultancy, strategy and advice work, as he struggled to get back on the front foot on sleaze following his...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labour Party#Communism#Russia#Uk#Corbynite#Shadow Justice#Conservative#Lbc
The Independent

Police get complaints over U.K. leader's festive parties

Britain's opposition Labour Party has raised complaints to police about Christmas parties held by Prime Minister Boris Johnson s staff in his office last year in breach of coronavirus restrictions. The reports surfaced as many in the U.K. and elsewhere are increasingly concerned about festive parties and socializing over Christmas this year amid the spread of the new omicron variant.Labour lawmakers wrote to London s Metropolitan Police asking them to investigate reports that two parties were held at No. 10 Downing Street in the run-up to last Christmas at a time when people were banned from socializing indoors with...
U.K.
The Guardian

It is impossible to work seriously with Boris Johnson’s government

Britain and France have a long and intertwined history, encompassing great friendship and solidarity as well as war and rivalry. This was evident most recently following terrorist attacks in our respective countries. It’s a relationship that can still be characterised as “sweet enemies”, as Philip Sidney put it in a sonnet in 1591.
POLITICS
The Independent

Inside Politics: Johnson insists rules were followed at No 10 Covid lockdown party

Boris Johnson is once again embroiled in a storm over whether or not rules have been broken, this time in respect to a Christmas party held at No 10 last year while lockdown curbs were in place. At Prime Minister’s Questions yesterday, the PM didn’t deny that a gathering took place, insisting “all guidance was followed”. But Labour leader Keir Starmer, quoting Tier 3 restrictions for London at the time, which stated that work or Christmas parties were not allowed, wasn’t so sure. “Both of those things can’t be true,” he said of Johnson’s response. “He’s taking the British public for fools.” This all feels a bit familiar, doesn’t it? Elsewhere, government scientists can’t rule out that omicron could cause the biggest wave of Covid infections yet, Emmanuel Macron has called Johnson a clown and Jacob Rees-Mogg is being investigated by the independent parliamentary standards commissioner. Voters head to the polls in the Old Bexley and Sidcup by-election.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Vote in London outskirts poses test for UK PM Johnson

OLD BEXLEY AND SIDCUP, England, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Voters went to the polls in a district on the outskirts of London on Thursday to elect a new member of parliament, in a test of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's response to accusations of sleaze and his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.
ELECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
Place
Beijing, CN
Country
Cuba
Country
U.K.
Country
China
News Break
Politics
Country
Iraq
The Independent

PM under fire during reform debate for ‘stuffing’ the Lords ‘full of peers’

Boris Johnson and his predecessors have been “stuffing” the House of Lords “full of peers” since 2010, a Conservative politician has warned, amid calls to reduce its size.Earl Attlee, who inherited his title, said the upper chamber has also become “hideously London-centric” as he proposed a new commission to assess appointments.Such a body could maintain the House at a “reasonable size” and ensure there is “regional and political balance” among its members.His remarks came during debate on proposals to scrap the election of aristocrats to the House of Lords.There are 92 hereditary places reserved in the Lords, following reforms in...
POLITICS
The Independent

Voices: After a good week for Labour, Keir Starmer still needs to tell people why they should vote for him

All in all, it’s been a pretty good week for Keir Starmer. He forced through his frontbench reshuffle, ruffling some feathers in the process, but ultimately managing to stamp his authority on the party.He got in some good jabs as the government’s continuing problems with sleaze, laissez-faire Covid rule-breaking (that Downing Street party), and its chronic incompetence created yet more negative headlines.If the Bexley & Sidcup by-election didn’t produce an earthquake, Labour at least put a dent in the Tory majority with a 10 per cent swing. Most voters, however, stayed home. Which perhaps ought to give Starmer pause.Sure, Bexley...
ELECTIONS
The Independent

Boris Johnson news – live: Police asked to probe No 10 Christmas party claims as Tories win by-election

The Metropolitan Police have been asked to launch an investigation into claims that more than 50 people attended a Christmas party at Downing Street during last year's lockdown.In a letter to the force's commissioner Dame Cressida Dick, Labour MP Barry Gardiner said officers “should investigate the matter further to establish the facts and see if any laws might have been broken”. The calls for an investigation came as Boris Johnson’s party celebrated holding onto their safe seat in the closely-watched Old Bexley and Sidcup by-election, despite the count showing a 10 per cent swing to Labour amid low voter...
POLITICS
The Independent

Chris Bryant MP says Tory ‘culture war’ makes him feel ‘less safe as gay man’

Labour’s Chris Bryant has said he believes that a “culture war” waged by the British government has made him “feel less safe” as a gay man for the first time in three decades.The MP for Rhondda in south Wales said that he does not believe Boris Johnson is homophobic, but said that his government policies have made him “feel more nervous”.Speaking to Nick Robinson for the Political Thinking podcast, he said: “I now feel more nervous as a gay man in Britain than I have for 30 years. I’ve discussed this with people who work in Downing Street. “It’s because...
SOCIETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy