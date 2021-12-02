ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Sandra Bullock reveals challenges of raising a multi-racial family

Webster County Citizen
 2 days ago

Actress Sandra Bullock joined "Red Table Talk'...

www.webstercountycitizen.com

Sandra Bullock Recalls Moment She Told Longtime Partner Bryan Randall About Adopting Daughter Laila

Sandra Bullock is raving about her longtime partner's involvement with raising their children. During Wednesday's episode of Red Table Talk, the 57-year-old actress sat down with Willow Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith and her mother, Adrienne Banfield-Norris, for a candid conversation about motherhood, where she opened up about the moment she told her partner, photographer Bryan Randall, about her decision to adopt their daughter Laila.
Person
Sandra Bullock
demotix.com

Sandra Bullock Reveals Some Personal Details About Her Daughter Laila

Sandy is known to be a notoriously private person particularly when it comes to her children. Despite keeping her family away from the cameras, the 57-year old actress revealed some details regarding her hopes and ambitions for Louis Bardo, 11, and Laila, 8. Sandra Bullock opened up to Jeremy Parsons...
Best Life

Sandra Bullock Just Revealed the One Reason She & Keanu Reeves Never Dated

Keanu Reeves and Sandra Bullock met around the time that they started filming the 1994 movie Speed. They went on to become good friends and star in another movie together, the 2006 romance The Lake House. But, even though they've been a great match on screen, Reeves and Bullock never dated in real life. That doesn't mean they were never interested in dating each other, though.
People

Sandra Bullock's Son Louis Convinced Her Not to Take 'Unfortunate' Movie Role: 'He Was Actually Right'

Sandra Bullock's son seems to know what's best for her career. The 57-year-old actress appeared on Monday night's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live where she opened up about her 11-year-old son Louis and his spot-on career advice. Bullock explained that years ago, she passed on an "unfortunate" movie after her son convinced her that she should not take the role.
Talking With Tami

Wardrobe Breakdown: Sandra Bullock On ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’

Boy where has Actress Sandra Bullock been, I missed her! She recently made an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live looking like a million bucks! She looked amazing wearing a timeless purple velvet suit! She was on the show to promote her latest project which was her new movie on Netflix, The Unforgivable. You have to be a certain type of person to pull off the color purple and she wears it well!
NewsBreak
E! News

Sandra Bullock Gives a Rare Peek Into Family Life With Bryan Randall and 2 Kids

Watch: Sandra Bullock Gushes Over Motherhood and Son Louis. When it comes to parenting, Sandra Bullock is glad to have her longtime partner, Bryan Randall, by her side. On the Dec. 1 episode of Facebook Watch's Red Table Talk, the Unforgivable star, 57, shared details about life with her two children—son Louis, 11, and daughter Laila, 8—and how Bryan, 55, has been "the right human being" for the family.
WUSA

Sandra Bullock Reacts to Keanu Reeves Romance Rumors: 'Nope, But Who Knows?'

They may have had off-the-charts chemistry on the big screen, but Sandra Bullock and Keanu Reeves insist they were never an item in real life. In a profile about 57-year-old Reeves for Esquire, Bullock opens up about the romance rumors surrounding her and her co-star while they filmed 1994's Speed and 2006's The Lake House.
People

Sandra Bullock Details 'Dark' Moments During Foster Care Journey: 'I Can't Do This'

Sandra Bullock is reflecting on her "incredibly hard" experience with adoption and the foster care system. The actress, 57, appeared on Wednesday's episode of Red Table Talk alongside Willow Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith and her mother, Adrienne Banfield-Norris, and opened up about the "dark" process she had to go through before welcoming her children Louis, 11, and Laila, 8.
thefashionistastories.com

Sandra Bullock in Temperley London on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

On Monday(November 22nd) Sandra Bullock was spotted arriving for an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! to promote her new film ''The Unforgivable.''. I love a rich hue color and Sandra served us with one, wearing a sophisticated, masculine inspired look courtesy of TEMPERLEY LONDON. Her FALL 2021 purple velvet suit and chiffon tie-neck blouse was appropriate for her interview appearance.
Vanity Fair

Sandra Bullock Thinks She and Keanu Reeves “Maybe Could Have Survived” As a Couple

Sandra Bullock and Keanu Reeves probably could've made it as a couple, but the actress confessed that she much prefers the multi-decade-long friendship they share instead. Bullock spoked to Esquire as part of the magazine's new cover story on Reeves, clarifying that, despite rumors to the contrary, she and the actor have never been anything more than platonic friends. When asked if they ever dated, she replied, “Nope. But who knows? Keanu's a guy who, I feel like, is friends with every woman he's ever dated. I don't think there's anyone who has something horrible to say about him. So maybe we could have survived. I don't know.” Bullock and Reeves starred opposite one another in both 1994's Speed and 2006's The Lake House.
International Business Times

Sandra Bullock On How 'The Unforgivable' Movie Inspired Her To Be A Better Parent

Sandra Bullock shared how her new film inspired her to get a new tattoo and be a better mom to her children. The 57-year-old Oscar winner stars as an ex-con in the upcoming drama movie "The Unforgivable." Her character is on a mission to reconnect with her little sister with the help of her parole officer, played by Rob Morgan.
Us Weekly

Sandra Bullock Says She Is ‘Bad Cop’ Raising Kids With Bryan Randall: He’s the ‘Treat Guy’

The best balance. Sandra Bullock gave a rare look at her and partner Bryan Randall’s parenting roles while raising two kids. “I’m the bad cop most of the time,” the actress, 57, told Extra on Wednesday, December 1. “So I take it on. I let Bry be the treat guy. You know, we all have our place. But I’m the one they want to snuggle and sleep with. My bad cop might not be so bad.”
