Sandra Bullock reveals challenges of raising a multi-racial family

Sandra Bullock and Keanu Reeves probably could've made it as a couple, but the actress confessed that she much prefers the multi-decade-long friendship they share instead. Bullock spoked to Esquire as part of the magazine's new cover story on Reeves, clarifying that, despite rumors to the contrary, she and the actor have never been anything more than platonic friends. When asked if they ever dated, she replied, “Nope. But who knows? Keanu's a guy who, I feel like, is friends with every woman he's ever dated. I don't think there's anyone who has something horrible to say about him. So maybe we could have survived. I don't know.” Bullock and Reeves starred opposite one another in both 1994's Speed and 2006's The Lake House.

