"I was there," Rogen told Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show of attending the taping of Adele: One Night Only. "I was in the front row of the Adele concert and that is as surprising to me as anyone because I had no idea, I was attending the taping of an Adele concert special at all... Me and my wife, we were like ‘It's an Adele concert it's in the park.' We smoked a ton of weed and we're like, ‘We're just gonna enjoy this lovely Adele concert.'"

CELEBRITIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO