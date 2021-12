Callie Brownson set the goal as soon as showed off her gold medal to her dad. Brownson, a defensive back at the time and a few hours removed from one of the best football experiences of her life at the 2017 Women's World Championship in Canada, wanted to coach USA Football. The international experience she had in Canada was unlike anything else in her time around the sport in the U.S., and as she replayed the medal-winning memories from the games in her head, she realized her dream of wanting to coach her country's football team.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO