Beshear gives first COVID-19 in Kentucky update after Thanksgiving

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is giving an update on COVID-19 in the Bluegrass state at approximately 12:30 Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021.

The Kentucky Department for Public Health reports 3,312 new cases of COVID-19 and 44 additional deaths since the state’s update yesterday evening, Wednesday, Dec. 1, bringing the state to a total of 789,225 cases and 10,987 deaths. According to the state, 845 of the newly reported cases are in Kentuckians 18 or younger.

Health officials say 948 Kentuckians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those patients, 249 are in the ICU and 123 are on ventilators.

The state has a current percent positivity rate of 8.56% and 85 of Kentucky’s 120 counties are currently in red on the state’s current incidence rate map.

