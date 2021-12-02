ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Beshear gives first COVID-19 in Kentucky update after Thanksgiving

By Jessica Patterson
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2e5lca_0dCKm9GY00

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is giving an update on COVID-19 in the Bluegrass state at approximately 12:30 Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021.

The Kentucky Department for Public Health reports 3,312 new cases of COVID-19 and 44 additional deaths since the state’s update yesterday evening, Wednesday, Dec. 1, bringing the state to a total of 789,225 cases and 10,987 deaths. According to the state, 845 of the newly reported cases are in Kentuckians 18 or younger.

Health officials say 948 Kentuckians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those patients, 249 are in the ICU and 123 are on ventilators.

The state has a current percent positivity rate of 8.56% and 85 of Kentucky’s 120 counties are currently in red on the state’s current incidence rate map.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store .

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 7

Related
WOWK 13 News

Kentucky judge: Fair board bill infringes on gov’s powers

LOUISVILLE, KY (AP) – A Kentucky judge has ruled against parts of a bill passed by the legislature that gives the agriculture commissioner authority to select a majority of the state fair board and limits the governor’s involvement in the appointments process. The Lexington Herald-Leader reports that Jefferson Circuit Judge Mary Shaw struck down provisions […]
KENTUCKY STATE
WOWK 13 News

What are the abortion laws in West Virginia and Virginia?

GHENT, WV (WVNS)– Do you know what the abortion laws are in Virginia? How about West Virginia? Read more below on restrictions and access in both states. Information and data was provided by the Guttmacher Institute. Virginia (Some Access) Improves access to emergency contraceptives in the ER Guarantees expanded coverage for contraceptive products (Birth control, […]
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kentucky Health
Local
Kentucky Coronavirus
City
Frankfort, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
Local
Kentucky Sports
State
Kentucky State
WOWK 13 News

Coronavirus in Ohio Friday update: Over 9,500 new cases

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state. As of Friday, Dec. 3, ODH reports a total of 1,717,876 (+9,584) cases, leading to 87,504 (+260) hospitalizations and 10,868 (+20) admissions into the ICU. The state reported Friday 58.13% of the state’s population — 6,794,732 Ohioans — […]
OHIO STATE
WOWK 13 News

Boyd County High School faces substitute shortage

BOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – Some Kentucky students were stuck at home for remote learning Friday because their school didn’t have enough teachers. Boyd County High School was facing a staffing shortage Friday, with many staff members out due to the flu or other sicknesses. Tom Holbrook, principal of Boyd County High School, said none […]
BOYD COUNTY, KY
WOWK 13 News

Kanawha County reports 99 new COVID-19 cases, 2 new deaths

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department has reported 99 new cases of COVID-19 as of Friday, Dec. 3. Two more death has been reported: a 97-year-old male who was unvaccinated and a 93-year-old female who was vaccinated. Below are the updated COVID-19 numbers for Kanawha County. Total Cases 27,478 Up 99 Confirmed […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Beshear
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia’s COVID vaccination numbers drop after data reconciliation

CHARLESTON, WV (WBOY) – During Thursday’s virtual COVID-19 briefing, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice and state officials explained why the state’s vaccination rate has dropped in recent weeks. A data reconciliation was recently completed, dropping West Virginia’s percentage of fully vaccinated residents to just below 50%. That reconciliation cleared up discrepancies caused by things like […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy