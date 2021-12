In almost every tweet on the University of Texas at San Antonio football team's Twitter feed, you will see the hashtag #210TriangleofToughness. The "210 Triangle of Toughness" motto has become part of the team's culture and branding during a season in which it has received national recognition. The 11-0 Roadrunners are No. 22 in the College Football playoff rankings and No. 15 and No. 18 in the Associated Press top 25 and the USA Today Sports AFCA Coaches rankings, respectively.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 12 DAYS AGO