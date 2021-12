We’ve seen what the Chicago Blackhawks can be with good goaltending and what they are with bad goaltending. In the 2019-20 season, the Blackhawks were a bad team with some of the league’s best goaltending from Corey Crawford and Robin Lehner. Thanks to the reconfiguration of the postseason in 2020, Chicago made the playoffs and Crawford played a huge role in the play-in series win for the Blackhawks. They then lost to Lehner, whom they traded to Vegas at the deadline, in the actual playoffs.

NHL ・ 3 DAYS AGO