Capitals' Justin Schultz: Set to play Thursday

The NHL has postponed all Islander games through at least Nov. 30, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports. The Islanders have been in the midst of a COVID-19 outbreak for almost two weeks. The players on the list include Kieffer Bellows, Anders Lee, Andy Greene, Zdeno Chara, Adam Pelech, and Ross Johnston. Josh Bailey just returned from the list Friday. While there were no announcements as to any further positive tests, there are reports that the Islanders could have up to eight players that would be forced to miss the game Sunday versus the Rangers and Tuesday versus the Flyers. The next scheduled game for the Islanders that isn’t postponed is Thursday versus the Sharks.

NHL ・ 9 DAYS AGO