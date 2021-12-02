ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Capitals' Justin Schultz: Set to play Thursday

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Schultz (upper body) is expected to suit up versus the Blackhawks on Thursday and be activated off...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
NESN

Don Sweeney Has Blunt Response To Brad Marchand Suspension

BOSTON — Don Sweeney did not need to say much Tuesday to indicate he is not in agreement with the punishment Brad Marchand received this week. The Boston Bruins winger on Monday was given a three-game suspension for slew-footing Oliver Ekman-Larsson in Sunday’s win over the Vancouver Canucks. Marchand has cleaned up his game in recent years, but his reputation was part of the conversation in his hearing.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Schultz
Person
Dennis Cholowski
Broad Street Hockey

Alain Vigneault’s quote sums up everything wrong with spiraling Flyers

Alain Vigneault started his postgame media availability with an interesting quote following the Flyers’ 7-1 loss to the Lightning on Sunday night. It was the team’s eighth-straight loss and they’re starting loss No. 9 in the face with the Avalanche on the docket tonight. “That’s a good question,” AV said...
NHL
NESN

Will WR CeeDee Lamb Play On Thursday?

Patrik Walker of CBS Sports reports that Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb could still play on Thursday against the Raiders despite suffering a concussion on Sunday against the Chiefs. Lamb missed the entire second half of the game after hitting his head on the turf. However, the Cowboys are optimistic...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Capitals#Blackhawks#Ir
CBS Sports

Bears' Damien Williams: Won't play Thursday

The Bears ruled Williams (calf/knee) out for Thursday's game against the Lions. Williams has been unable to practice all week and will miss his third straight game. His absence has been cushioned by the return of David Montgomery (knee) from injured reserve Week 9, with the 24-year-old immediately reclaiming a lead role out of the backfield over the past two games. Behind Montgomery, the Bears still have sixth-round rookie Khalil Herbert, who held a significant role while Montgomery was on IR. Williams will target a potential return Week 13 against the Cardinals, but he may find himself third on the depth chart and without a real role on offense.
NFL
wjol.com

Bears Coach Nagy Noncommittal About Justin Fields Starting On Thursday

Bears head coach Matt Nagy is undecided about who will start at quarterback in their Thanksgiving matchup in Detroit. He didn’t give a clear answer to the media yesterday when asked if he would start Justin Fields this week if he’s healthy. The rookie signal-caller left yesterday’s game against the Ravens in the third quarter with bruised ribs. He was replaced by Andy Dalton, who passed for 201 yards and two touchdowns, sparking the Bear’s offense.
NFL
CBS Sports

Lions' Jared Goff: Active, set to start Thursday

Goff (oblique) is active for Thursday's game against the Bears and is on track to start. Meanwhile, Tim Boyle will move into the No. 2 role after starting last week's 13-10 loss to the Browns in place of the injured Goff. Though he's likely at less than 100 percent after managing only a limited slate of practices this week, Goff fared well enough in those workouts for Detroit to feel comfortable reinstalling him as their starter. Regardless, Goff will still rank as a low-end fantasy option in weekly leagues after averaging 234.3 passing yards, 8.4 rushing yards, 0.88 touchdowns and 1.11 turnovers per game over his first nine outings of the season.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Washington Capitals
NHL Teams
Chicago Blackhawks
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Lions' Trey Flowers: Won't play Thursday

Flowers (knee) has been ruled out for Thursday against the Bears. Flowers was injured in the Lions' Week 10 tie to the Steelers, then missed their Week 11 contest with the Browns. He's been unable to log a practice this week, leading to his inability to suit up Thursday. In his absence 2019 fourth-round selection, Austin Bryant will likely be called upon to step up.
NFL
FOX Sports

Panthers play the Capitals, seek 5th straight victory

LINE: Capitals -119, Panthers -102; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: Florida is looking to build upon its four-game win streak with a victory against Washington. The Capitals are 8-2-3 in conference games. Washington has scored 70 goals and is fourth in the NHL averaging 3.5 per game. Alex Ovechkin leads the team with 15.
NHL
CBS Sports

Capitals' Conor Sheary: Won't play Friday

Sheary (lower body) won't play Friday against the Panthers, Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic reports. Friday will mark the third straight missed game for Sheary, whose nine points in 18 games has been a nice bit of secondary scoring for the Capitals. His next chance to return comes Sunday in Carolina.
NHL
NESN

The Islanders won't play until at least Thursday

The NHL has postponed all Islander games through at least Nov. 30, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports. The Islanders have been in the midst of a COVID-19 outbreak for almost two weeks. The players on the list include Kieffer Bellows, Anders Lee, Andy Greene, Zdeno Chara, Adam Pelech, and Ross Johnston. Josh Bailey just returned from the list Friday. While there were no announcements as to any further positive tests, there are reports that the Islanders could have up to eight players that would be forced to miss the game Sunday versus the Rangers and Tuesday versus the Flyers. The next scheduled game for the Islanders that isn’t postponed is Thursday versus the Sharks.
NHL
NBC Sports

Report: Mark Ingram won’t play on Thursday

It looks like the Saints will be without their top two running backs on Thursday night. Jay Glazer of Fox Sports reports that Mark Ingram will miss the game with a knee injury. Ingram missed practice on Thursday and was listed as questionable after getting in a limited session on Wednesday.
NFL
Dallas Sports Focus

Optimism That Tyron Smith Will Play Thursday

FRISCO, Texas – The Cowboys feel "really good" about left tackle Tyron Smith's chances of returning to the lineup Thursday against the Raiders, Cowboys chief operating officer Stephen Jones told 105.3 The Fan. Smith practiced on a limited basis last week and was a game-time decision against the Chiefs, but...
NFL
Sporting News

Why isn't Bears' Justin Fields playing on Thanksgiving vs. the Lions?

Andy Dalton has another chance this season to be the Bears starting quarterback as Justin Fields sits out on Thursday's game vs. the Lions due to a rib injury. During Sunday's Bears game vs. the Ravens, Fields took a hit to his ribs and left the remainder of the game in the third quarter. Fields was further evaluated after the game and on Monday. It was determined that Fields does not have broken ribs, but they are bruised. He was also evaluated for a possible spleen injury.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy