When the Barclay Goodrow contract was announced, there was a collective groan from the fanbase. Not about the player, as he is ok and brings an element to the team they needed (locker room culture, which does, in fact, matter). It was about the contract duration. Six years was way too much, and almost instantly people began taking it out on Goodrow. His poor start to the season didn’t help. But after Monday night, fourth liner Barclay Goodrow was a good fit, and should be his role going forward.

HOCKEY ・ 10 DAYS AGO