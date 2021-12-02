Capitals' Conor Sheary: Still sidelined

Peoples-Jones (groin) won't practice Wednesday, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports. Along with Peoples-Jones, fellow wideouts Anthony Schwartz (concussion) and Jarvis Landry (knee) will be sidelined for the Browns' first Week 12 practice, though in the case of Landry, his absence is likely maintenance-related. Peoples-Jones and Schwartz were both inactive for the Week 11 victory over the Lions, so their statuses for Sunday's game against the Ravens will bear monitoring. In their absence this past weekend, Rashard Higgins and Ja'Marcus Bradley saw added work in the Browns' 13-10 win.
