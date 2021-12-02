Capitals' Conor Sheary: Still sidelined

This isn’t a jinx. That must be established right away, and all superstitious precautions have been taken. The Washington Capitals, though suffering through major injuries and early roster uncertainties, have played very well to start the season. It’s partially due to the stars finding form, but the role players have gone above expectations as well. Everyone seems to be stepping up, and this was exemplified by Garnet Hathaway and Conor Sheary during Washington’s recent road trip.

NHL ・ 10 DAYS AGO