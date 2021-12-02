ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Capitals' Conor Sheary: Still sidelined

 2 days ago

Sheary (lower body) isn't expected to play Thursday versus Chicago, Tarik El-Bashir of...

CBS Sports

Coyotes' Anton Stralman: Sidelined again Saturday

Stralman (lower body) isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game versus the Red Wings. Stralman will miss his second straight game with the injury. Cam Dineen will continue to fill in for Stralman, whose next chance to return to the lineup is Sunday against the Kings.
Conor Sheary
CBS Sports

Cardinals' James Wiggins: Sidelined again

Wiggins (knee) is inactive for Sunday's game against Seattle, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports. Wiggins is set to miss his third consecutive game with a knee injury. He logged two limited practices to close the week, so he should be line to return after the Cardinals' bye in Week 12. Wiggins played exclusively on special teams, so his ongoing absence will not affect Arizona's defense.
NBC Sports

Capitals' Sheary reminds Sharks what could have been in loss

There was some irony seeing third-liner Conor Sheary pot his fourth and fifth goals of the season for the Washington Capitals against the San Jose Sharks. This helped the Capitals to a 4-0 victory on Saturday night. Last October, San Jose Hockey Now reported that the Sharks and then-UFA Sheary...
Raleigh News & Observer

Ovechkin, Sheary score 2 each as Caps blank Sharks 4-0

Alex Ovechkin and Conor Sheary each scored two goals to lead the Washington Capitals over the San Jose Sharks 4-0 on Saturday night. Ilya Samsonov turned back 22 shots for his second straight shutout as the Capitals won for the sixth time in a seven-game point streak. Samsonov was playing in consecutive games for the first time this season.
FOX Sports

Washington visits Seattle after Sheary's 2-goal game

Washington Capitals (11-2-5, second in the Metropolitan) vs. Seattle Kraken (4-12-1, eighth in the Pacific) LINE: Kraken +109, Capitals -131; over/under is 5.5. BOTTOM LINE: Washington visits the Seattle Kraken after Conor Sheary scored two goals in the Capitals' 4-0 win over the Sharks. The Kraken have gone 3-6-0 in...
sanjosehockeynow.com

Sheary Reminds Sharks of Secondary Scoring They’re Missing

There was some irony seeing third-liner Conor Sheary pot his fourth and fifth goals of the season for the Washington Capitals against the San Jose Sharks. This helped the Capitals to a 4-0 victory on Saturday night. Last October, San Jose Hockey Now reported that the Sharks and then-UFA Sheary...
CBS Sports

Celtics' Josh Richardson: Sidelined Wednesday

Richardson (illness) is out Wednesday against the Nets, Marc D'Amico of the Celtics' official site reports. An illness will keep Richardson sidelined for a second straight game, and Robert Williams (illness) has been confirmed out as well. In their absences, more minutes should funnel to Romeo Langford and Grant Williams.
NBC Washington

Capitals Still Racking Up Points, Despite Injuries, at Quarter-Mark of Season

Caps racking up points, despite injuries, at quarter-mark of season originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Coach Peter Laviolette smiled and joked when asked about the team’s playoff outlook as of Thanksgiving after Wednesday's win and just 20 games into the season. “Are we in?” Laviolette cracked. But as ridiculous...
Washington Capitals
CBS Sports

Jets' Paul Stastny: Remains sidelined

Stastny (foot) won't play Wednesday versus the Blue Jackets, but he could be an option for Friday's matchup with Minnesota, Ken Wiebe of Sportsnet reports. Stastny will miss an eighth straight game Wednesday, but he's clearly trending in the right direction ahead of Friday's clash with the Wild. The 35-year-old vet has picked up four goals and eight points through 11 contests this campaign.
CBS Sports

Capitals' Ilya Samsonov: Still undefeated in all starts

Samsonov made 25 saves in a 6-3 win over the Canadiens on Wednesday. Samsonov had shut out the Kings and Sharks in his previous two outings and had not allowed a goal in 170:13 dating back to a 4-3 loss to the Blue Jackets on Nov. 12. The young Russian has won every start this season and currently owns a 7-0-1 record with a 2.22 GAA and .920 save percentage.
The Hockey Writers

Capitals’ Hathaway & Sheary Shine on Road Trip

This isn’t a jinx. That must be established right away, and all superstitious precautions have been taken. The Washington Capitals, though suffering through major injuries and early roster uncertainties, have played very well to start the season. It’s partially due to the stars finding form, but the role players have gone above expectations as well. Everyone seems to be stepping up, and this was exemplified by Garnet Hathaway and Conor Sheary during Washington’s recent road trip.
NHL
CBS Sports

Browns' Anthony Schwartz: Remains sidelined in Week 12

Schwartz (concussion) won't play Sunday night against the Ravens, Jake Trotter of ESPN.com reports. Schwartz, who also missed this past Sunday's game against the Lions, now will target a return to action following the Browns' bye week, when the team faces the Ravens again on Sunday, Dec. 12. With Schwartz out and Donovan Peoples-Jones (groin) listed as questionable, Rashard Higgins and perhaps Ja'Marcus Bradley are candidates for added WR snaps this weekend.
CBS Sports

Blues' Robert Bortuzzo: Still sidelined

Bortuzzo (undisclosed) won't play Friday versus Columbus, Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports. Bortuzzo will miss a third straight contest Saturday and remains without a definite timetable for his return to action. Either way, the 32-year-old blueliner has only picked up two points through 15 games this campaign, so most fantasy managers shouldn't need to keep tabs on his status.
CBS Sports

Browns' Donovan Peoples-Jones: Remains sidelined

Peoples-Jones (groin) won't practice Wednesday, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports. Along with Peoples-Jones, fellow wideouts Anthony Schwartz (concussion) and Jarvis Landry (knee) will be sidelined for the Browns' first Week 12 practice, though in the case of Landry, his absence is likely maintenance-related. Peoples-Jones and Schwartz were both inactive for the Week 11 victory over the Lions, so their statuses for Sunday's game against the Ravens will bear monitoring. In their absence this past weekend, Rashard Higgins and Ja'Marcus Bradley saw added work in the Browns' 13-10 win.
