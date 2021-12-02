ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Eddie Mekka of “Laverne & Shirley” dies at 69: Reports

By Addy Bink, Nexstar Media Wire
WGN News
WGN News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4daCqQ_0dCKlpmG00

(NEXSTAR) – Eddie Mekka, well-known for his role as Carmine, the ‘Big Ragu’ on “Laverne & Shirley,” has died. He was 69.

Mekka passed away at his home in Newhall, Cali., on Saturday, his brother Warren Mekjian tells TMZ . A cause of death has not been shared. Mekjian says Mekka had recently been hospitalized for blood clots.

From 1976 to 1983, Mekka played Carmine, Shirley’s boyfriend, on “Laverne & Shirley.” He was also nominated for a Tony in his role in Broadway’s “The Lieutenant,” the New York Post reports .

Lawyer backs up Baldwin’s assertion he didn’t pull trigger

Mekka went on to appear in various TV shows as a guest star, including “Fantasy Island,” “The Love Boat,” and “Family Matters.”

According to his IMDB page, Mekka recently appeared in “Hail Mary,” a comedy film from 2018, and “Diary of Lunatic,” a 2017 comedy.

Mekka had one daughter, Mia.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
WGN News

Woman killed, man critically injured in Northwest Side shooting

CHICAGO — A 19-year-old woman was shot to death and a 23-year-old man is in critical condition after a shooting on the city’s Northwest Side Sunday morning, according to police. Police said the two individuals were walking in an alley just after 4:35 a.m. in the 4800 block of North Central Avenue when an unknown […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Washington Park Christmas tree vandalized for third straight year

A Christmas tree sits charred Sunday night on the city’s South Side after being vandalized for the third year in a row.  The lighting ceremony for the Washington Park Tree was just Saturday night – before someone set fire to it at the intersection of Garfield and King Drive.   Donna Hampton-Smith is the Washington Park Chamber of Commerce president and founder, which organizes the Christmas display. She said she received […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Man, 32, killed near CTA Green Line in Woodlawn

CHICAGO — A 32-year-old man is dead after being shot in the back on Chicago’s South Side. According to police, it happened in the 400 block of East 63rd in West Woodlawn around 5 p.m. SkyCamp 9 flew over the scene. Police said the shooting victim was in a business when an offender chased him […]
CHICAGO, IL
The Stranger

When Gomer Pyle Married Rock Hudson

Oh sure, Seattle’s had its share of cute weddings, but the cutest — one four decades in the making — is the 2013 union of Jim Nabors and Stan Cadwallader at the Fairmont Olympic Hotel downtown. One was a TV star, the other a firefighter, and they’d managed to keep their relationship out of the public eye for 38 years.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
Showbiz411

Jeff Wald Dead at 77, Just 14 Months After Ex Wife Helen Reddy: Hollywood Wild Man Manager with Oversized Reputation

EXCLUSIVE UPDATE: I’m told Jeff was on life support for two days and was removed from it yesterday after a brief illness. —————————————————————————- It’s only less than 14 months since the great pop singer Helen Reddy died of cancer. Now comes word that her infamous ex husband, Jeff Wald, has...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eddie Mekka
d1softballnews.com

Kobe Bryant, daughter Natalia models for the new Beyoncé collection

Natalia Bryant, daughter of Kobe, is the new testimonial of Ivy Park, a line created by Beyoncé. After Lourdes Leon and the heiress Eve Jobs, who took to the catwalk in the last fashion weeks, it seems that the series “art scions making their debut in fashion” is showing no signs of stopping. So much so that in the campaign of the line created by Queen B. in collaboration with Adidas, whose next drop will arrive on December 9th, the stars besides Natalia are Ava and Deacon Phillippe, children of Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe but also Blue Ivy, 9 years old and Rumi, 4, daughters of Beyoncé and Jay-Z. But there are also basketball players James Harden and Jalen Green, engaged in some dribbling. Sport and entertainment, the winning mix.
BEAUTY & FASHION
womansday.com

40 Rare, Iconic Photos of Betty White Through the Years

Few Hollywood stars can say they’ve enjoyed such a successful run as a performer: In 2018, Guinness World Book declared that Betty White had achieved the record for longest TV career as a female entertainer. In her more than eight decades in the business, Betty’s trademark mega-watt smile, gracious demeanor, and clever wit have rightfully earned her star status.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Comedy#Nexstar#The Big Ragu#The New York Post#Imdb#Nexstar Media Inc#Wgn Tv
New York Post

George Clooney calls Alec Baldwin’s deadly ‘Rust’ shooting ‘insane’

George Clooney has ripped Alec Baldwin’s deadly shooting of the “Rust” cinematographer as “infuriating” and “insane” — insisting the star and his crew appeared to ignore decades-old safety rules used on every other set. The veteran Hollywood star told Marc Maron’s “WTF” podcast that the death of 42-year-old cinematographer Halyna...
CELEBRITIES
TODAY.com

Bette Midler shares the greatest award she ever received — and it may surprise you

Over the years, Bette Midler has been showered (rightly so!) with all kinds of awards. She's got two Emmys, two Oscar nominations and two Tonys, just for a start. But ask the legendary diva what award she considers "one of the greatest" prizes that's been bestowed on her, and you might get a surprise: It comes from her 2008 to 2010 Las Vegas shows, "The Showgirl Must Go On."
TV SHOWS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Daily News

RICHARD JOHNSON: Alec Baldwin did himself no favors with TV interview about ‘Rust’ shooting

Julia Koch, the wealthiest woman in New York, is emerging from the COVID pandemic and becoming more visible to the public. While Julia, mother of three, accompanied her late husband David Koch to innumerable black-tie events, she seemed to vanish after he died two years ago and COVID arrived. “David loved to entertain and gave a lot of money to various causes, but now that he’s gone, Julia ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HollywoodLife

Scarlett Johansson Stuns In Sequined Gold Dress For Kennedy Center Honors With Colin Jost

The ‘Black Widow’ actress looked gorgeous, as she walked the red carpet for the yearly celebration of artistic excellency. Scarlett Johansson sparkled on red carpet for the annual Kennedy Center Honors on Sunday December 5. The 37-year-old actress dazzled in a gold dress, covered in sequins, as she attended the event. The Lost In Translation actress complimented her plunging dress with a pair of high heels and accessorized with some subtle jewelry.
CELEBRITIES
WGN News

WGN News

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago news, sports and weather at https://wgntv.com/

 https://wgntv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy