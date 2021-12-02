ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Minnesota man tests positive for omicron after visiting N.Y. for convention

By Kareen Wynter, Dara Bitler, Nexstar Media Wire
KTLA
KTLA
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46r7tI_0dCKlnG200

The Minnesota Department of Health announced Thursday that a man who had traveled to New York City has tested positive for the omicron variant of COVID-19, KTLA sister station KDVR reports.

It’s the second known case of the COVID-19 omicron variant in the nation at this time, reported KRON . The MDH said the variant was found through the variant surveillance program.

The man, who was vaccinated, developed mild symptoms on Nov. 22 and was tested for COVID-19 on Nov. 24. The MDH said the patient’s symptoms have since resolved.

He told the MDH that he traveled to New York City and attended the Anime NYC 2021 convention at the Javits Center on Nov. 19-21.

Omicron variant not visibly changing testing, vaccinations in Colorado

“Since the beginning of this pandemic, Minnesota’s nation-leading genome sequencing infrastructure and strong testing network have allowed the state to quickly track the COVID-19 virus and better understand its spread. Today, those tools detected a case of the Omicron variant in Minnesota,” said Gov. Tim Walz. “This news is concerning, but it is not a surprise. We know that this virus is highly infectious and moves quickly throughout the world. Minnesotans know what to do to keep each other safe now — get the vaccine, get tested, wear a mask indoors, and get a booster. Together, we can fight this virus and help keep Minnesotans safe.”

On Wednesday, a person in California who had been vaccinated against COVID-19 became the first in the U.S. to have an identified case of the omicron variant. The San Francisco resident had traveled to South Africa.

“We still have more to learn about Omicron, but the most important thing we can do right now is to use the tools we have available to make it as hard as possible for this virus to spread,” Minnesota Commissioner of Health Jan Malcolm said. “In addition to vaccination and boosters, we can slow the spread of this variant and all COVID-19 variants by using the tried-and-true prevention methods of wearing masks, staying home when sick, and getting tested when appropriate.”

Fauci: 1st US case of COVID-19 omicron variant identified

The Biden administration moved late last month to restrict travel from Southern Africa, where the variant was first identified and had been widespread. Clusters of cases have also been identified in about two dozen other nations.

Although the World Health Organization considers it a variant of concern , so far, health officials say people with the omicron variant have shown mild symptoms.

Biden had also said it’s not a cause for “panic.”

Federal and state officials in California and Minnesota all continue to push the message of getting the COVID-19 vaccine, plus booster shots, as the best method of prevention. They also encourage masking and getting tested for the virus.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 0

Related
KTLA

5 people in NorCal contract omicron linked to Wisconsin wedding

At least five people in Northern California have contracted the omicron variant of the coronavirus, and the outbreak is linked to a wedding in Wisconsin last month, public health officials said Friday. The outbreak was announced just two days after the first U.S. case of the omicron variant was identified in California. Much remains unknown about the new […]
WISCONSIN STATE
KTLA

Contact tracing revs up in NYC, other states as omicron reaches U.S.

The arrival of the omicron variant of the coronavirus in the U.S. has health officials in some communities reviving contact tracing operations in an attempt to slow and better understand its spread as scientists study how contagious it is and whether it can thwart vaccines. In New York City, officials quickly reached out to a […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
KTLA

U.S. still battling delta wave as omicron looms

While all eyes are on the new and little-understood omicron variant that is popping up around the country, the delta form of the coronavirus isn’t finished wreaking havoc in the U.S., swamping hospitals with record numbers of patients in the Midwest and New England. “Omicron is a spark that’s on the horizon. Delta variant is […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
State
California State
State
Minnesota State
Local
Minnesota Sports
State
Colorado State
Local
Minnesota Health
KTLA

U.S. drugstores nationwide squeezed by COVID-19 vaccine demand, staff shortages

A rush of vaccine-seeking customers and staff shortages are squeezing drugstores around the U.S., leading to frazzled workers and temporary pharmacy closures. Drugstores are normally busy this time of year with flu shots and other vaccines, but now pharmacists are doling out a growing number of COVID-19 shots and giving coronavirus tests. The push for […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
KTLA

NorCal parents knowingly sent child to elementary school with COVID-19 causing outbreak, officials say

Northern California parents knowingly sent their COVID-19 positive child and a sibling to school last month in violation of isolation and quarantine rules, causing a coronavirus outbreak in an elementary school, officials said Saturday. The child tested positive for the virus during the week of Nov. 8, according to Brett Geithman, superintendent of the Larkspur-Corte […]
MARIN COUNTY, CA
KTLA

1st case of omicron variant detected in L.A. County

The first detected case of the omicron COVID variant has been confirmed in Los Angeles County, public health officials announced Thursday. The individual returned to L.A. County after travel to South Africa via London on Nov. 22, and the infection is “most likely travel-related,” the Department of Public Health said in a news release. The […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Walz
KTLA

1 in 44 U.S. children are affected by autism, new data suggests

New autism numbers released Thursday suggest more U.S. children are being diagnosed with the developmental condition and at younger ages. In an analysis of 2018 data from nearly a dozen states, researchers at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found that among 8-year-olds, 1 in 44 had been diagnosed with autism. That rate compares […]
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
KTLA

San Francisco resident ID’d as 1st known case of omicron variant in U.S.

A UC San Francisco lab that analyzes positive coronavirus test results is a big reason behind the quick identification of the Omicron variant in California, the first documented case in the United States. The lab run by Dr. Charles Chiu, an infectious disease specialist at UC San Francisco, routinely analyzes positive coronavirus cases in San Francisco for […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Anime Nyc#Omicron#San Francisco#Weather#Kdvr#Minnesotans
KTLA

Oregon officials ask public for help finding killers of 8 wolves

Officials in Oregon are asking for public assistance to locate the person or persons responsible for poisoning eight wolves in the eastern part of the state earlier this year. The Oregon State Police has been investigating the killing of all five members of the Catherine Pack in Union County, plus three other wolves from other […]
OREGON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
KTLA

Parents of suspected Michigan school shooter found hiding in building, enter not guilty pleas: Officials

A judge imposed a combined $1 million bond Saturday for the parents of the Michigan teen charged with killing four students at Oxford High School, hours after police said they were caught hiding in a Detroit commercial building. James and Jennifer Crumbley entered not guilty pleas to each of the four involuntary manslaughter counts against them during a hearing […]
MICHIGAN STATE
KTLA

California needs tougher retail theft law, prosecutors and retailers say

Spurred by a recent run of large-scale smash-and-grab robberies, prosecutors and retailers are pushing back on assertions by California’s governor and attorney general that they have enough tools to combat retail theft in the wake of a voter-approved easing of related laws. “We cannot function as a society where we have told people over and […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

KTLA

19K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy