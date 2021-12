Click here to read the full article. Whether you’re a self-proclaimed lipstick fiend or a total novice when it comes to wearing anything other than lip gloss, you probably know that MAC is one of the best names in the game. From iconic reds like Ruby Woo, to Kardashian-approved nudes like Velvet Teddy that flatter everyone, MAC has such a wide range of colors. For Cyber Monday, you can find amazing deals on MAC gift sets, as well as individual tubes and different formulas. One of the best things about Mac lipsticks is that they have always offered so many finishes,...

MAKEUP ・ 6 DAYS AGO