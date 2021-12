STOCKTON, Calif. - The University of the Pacific volleyball team has been invited to participate in the National Intercollegiate Volleyball Championship hosted by Triple Crown Sports. The Tigers along with 30 other teams are participating in the fourth annual NIVC. The 2021 NIVC features Round 1 and 2 action from Dec. 2-5, with Round 3 scheduled for Dec. 6-8. The semifinals will be held Dec. 8-10, and the championship match be played Dec. 13 or 14. There were nine automatic qualifiers including Pacific and 22 at-large qualifiers. Pacific is the lone team from the WCC in the NIVC; whereas, BYU, Pepperdine and San Diego will be competing in the NCAA Tournament.

STOCKTON, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO