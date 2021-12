The metaverse is getting its first luxury brokers, the clearest sign yet that the value of virtual property may actually be real. Oren and Tal Alexander, Douglas Elliman’s top performers for the last two years, formed a partnership with Republic Realm, the metaverse developer that paid a record $4.3 million this week for a virtual estate. They plan to develop and sell property in an “architecturally significant master-planned community” in the virtual world, Republic Realm said.

