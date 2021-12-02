ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scotiabank Sees 50% Upside In This Fintech Company

By Anusuya Lahiri
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Scotiabank analyst Jason Mollin initiated coverage of PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS) with an Outperform rating and a $39 price target, implying a 50% upside. Mollin rolled out coverage...

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Lowers Position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV) by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,689 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.97% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Elon Musk's Wealth Declines By $15B As Tech Stocks Plunge

The stock market saw an overall plunge on Friday after a discouraging November jobs report coupled with Covid Omicron variant concerns. Technology stocks were among the most notable losers on Friday as Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) fell 6.4%. With that, Tesla CEO Elon Musk's net worth fell by $15.2 billion....
#Scotiabank#Prepaid Cards#Price Action#Pagseguro Digital Ltd#Brazilian#Tpv#Pagbank
Market Leadership Up for Grabs as Q4 Sees Increased Volatility

The Nasdaq Composite ((COMP:GIDS)) led the markets lower on Friday, falling more than 1.92%. As you might expect with the Nasdaq leading the fall, the information technology sector was the worst-performing sector. The Technology Select Sector Index ($IXT) closed 1.65% lower. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ($DJI) did much better than the Nasdaq by closing 0.17% lower. Despite the stronger day, the Dow has actually strung together four down weeks in a row by falling 2,000 points, more than 5% from its November peak.
BMO Q4 Profit Rises 36%, Dividend Raised

This article was originally published on TipRanks.com. Bank of Montreal (BMO), Canada’s fourth-largest bank, reported a solid performance in the fourth quarter of 2021. The bank raised its quarterly dividend by 25%. Earnings & Revenue. Net income for the quarter ended October 31 rose to C$2.16 billion, up 36% from...
7 Cryptos to Buy in December After the Recent Decline

2021 has become the year digital assets have gained mainstream exposure and provided early investors with plenty of gains. As a result, market participants are constantly searching for cryptos to buy, especially after pullbacks in prices of altcoins. While the cryptocurrency market has had a stellar year so far, it...
Why Bitcoin- And Ethereum-Related Stocks Are Falling Today

Cryptocurrency-related stocks, including Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MARA), Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ:RIOT) and Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN), are trading lower amid a decrease in the price of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH). Marathon Digital is focused on mining digital assets. It owns cryptocurrency mining machines and a data...
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: DocuSign Drops Following Weak Revenue Forecast; Longeveron Shares Climb

Toward the end of trading Friday, the Dow traded down 0.37% to 34,512.05 while the NASDAQ fell 2.28% to 15,029.99. The S&P also fell, dropping 1.13% to 4,525.40. The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 49,716,820 cases with around 806,390 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 34,615,750 cases and 470,110 deaths, while Brazil reported over 22,118,780 COVID-19 cases with 615,220 deaths. In total, there were at least 264,609,610 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 5,253,110 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
Oppenheimer Sees Huge Upside In ESS Tech

Oppenheimer analyst Colin Rusch initiated ESS Tech Inc (NYSE:GWH) with an Outperform rating and a price target of $28, implying an upside of 76.66%. The analyst says ESS is leveraging its proprietary iron flow battery technology platform into structural cost and performance advantages for stationary storage applications. Rusch adds that...
Analysts Continue To See Visible Upside In Smartsheet Following Q3 Beat

BMO Capital analyst Keith Bachman lowered the price target to $88 from $90 (27% upside) but kept an Outperform. The reduced price target reflects macro interest rate risk and a pullback in software valuations, but the company's billings guide of 37%-40% was "very strong" and materially above consensus estimates. Bachman...
BofA Turns Bullish On Maxeon, Sees Sharp Upside

BofA analyst Julien Dumoulin-Smith upgraded Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:MAXN) to Buy from Neutral with a $23 price target, implying a 34% upside. While noting that Maxeon could qualify for tax credits of 11 cents/W with its proposed U.S. cell and module manufacturing facility, he believes too much of the focus and recent stock performance has been tied to the sentiment and expectations around the Build Back Better plan.
