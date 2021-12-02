Teen suspect wounded following officer-involved shooting in NW Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department reports that officers are okay following an officer-involved shooting that involved a 16-year-old in northwest Albuquerque on Thursday morning. APD reports that the incident took place at the Villa Hermosa Apartments in the area of Coors Blvd. and I-40.

According to APD, the incident began around 7:30 a.m. when officers started receiving notifications from ShotSpotter that gunshots were being fired near the Villa Hermosa Apartments.

APD Chief Harold Medina says officers arrived at the scene around 9 a.m. to locate the source from where the gunshots were being fired. Police found shell casings near an apartment and determined they were linked to 16-year-old Jesus Lopez. As officers were trying to secure the apartment to begin negotiating with Lopez to come out, Chief Medina says he attempted to flee the scene and was armed with multiple firearms.

APD says at least one officer fired his weapon. No officers were hurt. They also report that Lopez was struck and underwent surgery and is in critical but stable condition.

APD says Lopez was wanted in Sandoval County for a domestic violence situation involving a gun. Medina says the investigation is ongoing so he can’t say if the teen pointed a gun at the officer or fired any shots.



Albuquerque Police Department is at the scene of an officer-involved shooting in northwest Albuquerque on Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021. (KRQE/Johnny Nash)

