Nepal President summons house session from December 14

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKathmandu [Nepal], December 2 (ANI): On the recommendation of the council of ministers, Nepal President Bidhya Devi Bhandari Thursday summoned the next session of both houses starting from December 14. "The...

Nepal bans entry of passengers from South Africa over new COVID strain fear

Kathmandu [Nepal], November 28 (ANI): Nepal has banned the entry of passengers from South African nation until further notice over the fear of infection of a new strain of COVID-19 which is claimed to be more contagious. Nepal's Ministry of Home Affairs has issued a circular to the Department of...
IMMIGRATION
Nepal imposes ban on entry from 9 countries, including Hong Kong, amid 'Omicron' scare

Kathmandu [Nepal], December 3 (ANI): In a wake of global fear of new coronavirus variant Omicron, Nepal has decided to put a ban on nine countries including Hong Kong. A meeting of the council of ministers has decided to ban entry of passengers arriving from and transiting South Africa, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Lesotho, Eswatini, Mozambique, Malawi and Hong Kong.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Myanmar Junta, Armed Resistance Dig in For Long Slog

BANGKOK - Fighting in Myanmar between the junta's military and an ever-savvier armed resistance has hit a "deadly stalemate," with both sides dug in but lacking the force for a knockout blow as violence continues to spiral, analysts say. Rights groups say soldiers and police have shot and killed more...
MILITARY
Nepal makes 7-day quarantine mandatory for air travellers from South African nations

Kathmandu [Nepal], November 27 (ANI): Nepal has made a week-long quarantine compulsory for those arriving from South African Nations or using any of the nations as transit to prevent contraction of B.1.1.529 or the "Omicron" variant. The spokesperson at the Ministry of Health and Population, Krishna Prasad Paudel, confirmed that...
LIFESTYLE
UAE restricting political activities of former Afghanistan President, claims Taliban

Kabul [Afghanistan], November 29 (ANI): The political activities of former Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and his close aides have been restricted by the United Arab Emirates, the Islamic Emirate stated. A member of the cultural commission of the Taliban regime, Ahmadullah Wasiq revealed about the restricted political activities of Ghani...
MIDDLE EAST
BBC

Ethiopia's Tigray conflict: Lalibela retaken - government

Ethiopian troops have recaptured the historic town of Lalibela from Tigrayan rebels, the government has said. This is the latest victory claimed by the government since Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed went to the front lines last week to lead the fight-back. The Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) said it had...
POLITICS
Asia
Politics
Belarus clears migrant camps at EU border, but crisis not yet over

BRUZGI, Belarus, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Belarus authorities on Thursday cleared the main camps where migrants had huddled at the border with Poland, in a change of tack that could lower the temperature in a crisis that has spiralled in recent weeks into a major East-West confrontation. The European Commission...
POLITICS
UN rejects envoys from 2 state players

The UN has decided not to recognize, for now, the envoys put forward by Taliban militants in Afghanistan and the military junta in Myanmar. Both governments argued that their current ambassadors don?t represent them. The nine-nation Credentials Committee of the UN General Assembly, which is responsible for approving the diplomatic...
WORLD
Afghanistan: Macron reveals plans for joint European mission

Several European countries are considering opening a joint diplomatic mission in Afghanistan, French President Emmanuel Macron has said. A number of issues had to be resolved - particularly security - for ambassadors to return, Mr Macron said, but he hoped a mission would open soon. This would not amount to...
POLITICS
Free trade agreement between India-Israel to conclude by June 2022: Envoy Gilon

New Delhi [India], December 5 (ANI): The free trade agreement (FTA) between India and Israel will conclude by June 2022, stated Israel Ambassador to India Naor Gilon on Saturday. Speaking to ANI Gilon said, "It's a negotiation. There was an agreement during the visit of the External Affairs Minister (EAM),...
ECONOMY
‘It Was Either Her Marriage or Our Funerals’

In March of last year, Rabia and her two young daughters were forced to leave their home in northern Afghanistan. While facing the threat of increased violence, their village was also in the midst of a severe drought that strained the water supply and devastated crops. Rabia could no longer raise her sheep, which had provided a steady source of income. She was estranged from her husband and lived with her brother before he was killed in a Taliban attack. She says she depended on his family for additional support. But they were farmers, and without water, wheat, maize, and other crops would not grow. Out of desperation, the entire clan packed up and moved, hoping to find work outside their village.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Trump predicts 'something will happen' between Taiwan and China after Olympics

Donald Trump predicts "something will happen" between Taiwan and China after the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics while saying America is at "the lowest it has ever been". Speaking to Nigel Farage on GB News, the former president said: "There were no planes flying over Taiwan, you didn't talk about Taiwan when I was president.
SPORTS
Russia and China are attacking US satellites with lasers and jammers ‘every day’ says top general

United States’ satellites are constantly under attack, and China may become the dominant space power by the end of the decade, according to a Space Force general.“The threats are really growing and expanding every single day. And it’s really an evolution of activity that’s been happening for a long time,” General David Thompson, the Space Force’s first vice chief of space operations, told the Washington Post.“We’re really at a point now where there’s a whole host of ways that our space systems can be threatened.”The United States must deal with “reversible attacks” on satellites – those which do not...
MILITARY

