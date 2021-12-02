ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, CA

Fog diverts flights bound for Long Beach, John Wayne to Ontario

By City News Service Inc.
 2 days ago
Flights bound for Long Beach Airport and John Wayne Airport were diverted to Ontario International Airport Wednesday evening due to heavy fog.

“We were about to land all of a sudden there was this fog… The pilot made a healthy decision, so it was back to the sky,” a passenger told CBS2.

A Southwest passenger told CBS2 she paid for an Uber to take her from Ontario to Santa Ana, which she said was “very expensive.”

United Airlines ordered buses to take passengers to their intended destinations.

The dense fog is expected to last until approximately 10 a.m. Thursday.

