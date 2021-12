For the first time since 2014, long-time Orleans Parish Sheriff Marlin Gusman will have to face a challenger in a runoff election in December in order to hold onto his job. Following Saturday’s primary election, Gusman will square off against former Independent Police Monitor Susan Hutson, who has cast herself as the progressive alternative in the race and has promised to improve the conditions of the historically troubled jail for those locked inside, while working with other criminal justice stakeholders to reduce the number of people who are put there in the first place.

