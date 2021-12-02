Resident Evil 3: The Board Game review: "gut-twisting panic on your dining room table"

With a total of 15 main entries into the Resident Evil franchise (not including spin-offs), there has been plenty of time for fans to develop an idea for what makes a good game in the series. A great Resident Evil game will find a way to balance survival horror with action-thriller, with a dash of puzzle-solving mixed in for good measure. Put too much or too little of one into the game and it suddenly starts to fall away from feeling like a Resident Evil game and begins to linger into the "generic shooter" genre that makes it rather forgettable. A perfect Resident Evil game will make the player feel like they could die at any moment while simultaneously giving them the tools to think if they play just right, they will survive. Another key theme in the games is a sense of progression in power. Players will often start with a weak pistol, but by the climax of the game, they will be launching grenades and rockets at terrifying creatures created by mad scientists that just don't know when to quit.

