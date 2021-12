The Cincinnati Bengals bludgeoned the Steelers in Cincinnati on Sunday, winning by a score of 41-10. This is their second victory over their division rival this season. The last time the Bengals swept the Steelers in the regular season was in 2009, which was the last time Carson Palmer took the team to the playoffs. The last time they won three in a row against the Steelers was in 1990. The only players on the team who could possibly recall that are Clark Harris and Kevin Huber.

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO