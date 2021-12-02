ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Coyotes deny rumor of sale, relocation to Houston

By Sean O'Leary
theScore
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Arizona Coyotes affirmed their desire to remain in the desert after rumors circulated Thursday that the club is up for sale with a plan to relocate to Houston. "This is false. Totally...

www.thescore.com



fieldofschemes.com

Friday roundup: A’s owner wants public to fund “some” of $1B Vegas stadium, Coyotes swear they’re not moving to Houston, and more

Happy December! I was up real late last night, so let’s get straight to the remaining news of the week:. Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak says he’s “not inclined” to call a special session of the state legislature to figure out how to fund an Oakland A’s stadium in Las Vegas, says A’s owner John Fisher is looking for a $1 billion retractable-roofed ballpark, and indicated, “They wanted some public money. In what form, they didn’t really specify.” He also said that he wouldn’t further raise hotel taxes, the revenue source that paid for the Las Vegas Raiders stadium, and “I explained to them that I didn’t want to be a stalking horse. They said they weren’t doing that, and they were serious about this.” That’s what everyone says, even those proposing stalking horses! At least we know now that Fisher wants “some” public money toward a $1 billion Vegas stadium, if he’s serious about building one; admittedly it’s not much, but in 2021 we have to be happy with any morsel of facts we can come by.
NFL
FOX Sports

Draisaitl and the Oilers visit the Coyotes

Edmonton Oilers (13-5-0, second in the Pacific) vs. Arizona Coyotes (4-13-2, eighth in the Central) BOTTOM LINE: Leon Draisaitl leads Edmonton into a matchup against Arizona. He's first in the NHL with 36 points, scoring 18 goals and recording 18 assists. The Coyotes are 3-6-0 against Western Conference opponents. Arizona...
NHL
NHL

LIVE BLOG: Oilers at Coyotes

The Oilers face the Coyotes on the road in the second game of a back-to-back. The Edmonton Oilers battle the Arizona Coyotes Wednesday at Gila River Arena in the second of a three-game road swing. You can watch the game on Sportsnet West or listen on the Oilers Radio Network,...
NHL
theScore

Hart Trophy Power Rankings: McDavid reigns despite Draisaitl's surge

There's still plenty of hockey to be played in this NHL season, but the Hart Trophy race continues to take shape nearly two months into the campaign. The top three contenders have remained as such for the majority of 2021-22 - though the order of that trio looks a bit different this time around - while another longtime impact player and a young star in the making are building cases to be included in the MVP conversation.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Pittsburgh Penguins Fire Sale Trade Rumors Overblown

The Pittsburgh Penguins have recently had their name involved in a number of different trade rumors, as some feel a fire sale could be on the way. The team does have several pending free agents to worry about next summer. Still, as we’ve seen early on this season, Tristan Jarry is developing into an elite netminder, and head coach Mike Sullivan is capable of taking just about any hockey roster into the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Needless to say, enough with the fire sale trade rumors.
NHL
markerzone.com

COYOTES REFUTE REPORT THAT THE TEAM IS FOR SALE AND COULD RELOCATE

A report from Forbes had surfaced early Thursday that had suggested that the Arizona Coyotes were once again for sale and that the intention was to have the team relocate to a brand new arena in Houston Texas. Since that time, The Athletic's Craig Morgan has stated that, per multiple...
NHL
theScore

Blackhawks deal Malcolm Subban to Sabres for future considerations

The Chicago Blackhawks traded goaltender Malcolm Subban to the Buffalo Sabres for future considerations, the team announced Thursday. Subban, 27, has spent the early portion of the 2021-22 campaign with the AHL's Rockford IceHogs, where he's posted a .893 save percentage in five appearances. He spent time in the NHL last season, recording a .900 clip in 16 games.
NHL
newstalkflorida.com

The Very Strange And Poorly Sourced Coyotes To Houston Story

Forbes Sports Money claims the team is up for sale and could wind up in Houston. Forbes Sports Money had an unusual story. The National Hockey League’s Arizona franchise is up for sale and the business could be bought by someone in Houston and moved there. It was a poorly written story which seemed more like gossip or a rumor. Arizona’s ownership won the right to possibly develop land in Tempe, Arizona after that city put out a Request for Proposal. Tempe wanted a stadium or an arena on the land. The city of Tempe has not rejected the plan publicly although Tempe has not approved the plan either. Sky Harbor Airport officials want to know more about the arena-village plan as the plot of land is close to the airport. Arizona ownership has not shared many details about the arena-village plan with airport officials. The hockey team’s ownership put out a statement contradicting the Forbes Sports Money story, “This is false. Totally false. We’re not selling. We’re not moving.” NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman also knocked down the Forbes Sports Money story as “completely false.” The team needs a home in 2022-23 as it is not returning to Glendale.
NHL
FanSided

One Advantage Quebec City Has In Arizona Coyotes Relocation Rumors

On Thursday morning Eric Macramalla of TSN and Forbes broke the news that the Arizona Coyotes might be for sale again. The franchise has always been the center of relocation rumors. However having a rich owner in Alex Meruelo and the support of the league seemed enough to quiet those rumors down. Even though Meruelo set his sights on buying his team a new stadium, some stadium drama with their current barn Gila River Arena might have been the final straw.
NHL
theScore

NHL Thursday player props: Huberdeau, Hedman to stay hot

Shot props return to the app for this busy Thursday night in the NHL. We're sitting on a 46-34 record for +11.35 units on the year. Let's get into our best bets. Victor Hedman over 2.5 shots (-110) The Blues are a structured defensive team that takes away quality shots...
NHL
theScore

Getzlaf week-to-week with lower-body injury

Anaheim Ducks captain Ryan Getzlaf is week-to-week with a lower-body injury, the team announced Friday. Getzlaf exited Tuesday's contest versus the Los Angeles Kings after logging only 2:48 of ice time, and he was unavailable for Wednesday's clash versus the Vegas Golden Knights. The 36-year-old is off to a terrific...
NHL

