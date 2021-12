Leaders of European far-right and nationalist parties on Saturday discussed joint votes on sovereignty and immigration issues in the European Parliament but stopped short of striking a formal alliance at a conference in Warsaw. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, French far-right leader Marine Le Pen and the host, Jaroslaw Kaczynski, head of Poland's ruling right-wing populist Law and Justice (PiS) party were among the leaders at the talks. In a joint statement, they rejected the notion of "a Europe governed by a self-appointed elite" and said that "only the sovereign institutions of the states have full democratic legitimacy". "The participants also discussed closer cooperation of their respective parties in the European Parliament," the statement said.

IMMIGRATION ・ 10 HOURS AGO