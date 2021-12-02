ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ATL Mayoral Candidate Charges T.I. & Issac Hayes III With “Sabotage”

By Christopher Smith
 2 days ago

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

The recent mayoral election for the city of Atlanta has ended, but there’s still some controversy with heated claims from a candidate in the race claiming T.I. & Issac Hayes III spread “lies” involving strip clubs about her campaign.

Felicia Moore lost the mayoral election runoff to Andre Dickens on Tuesday (November 30th). In an interview with TMZ , Moore charges that the “Troubleman” rapper , along with the Fanbase founder and son of the soul icon Issac Hayes had a hand in her loss by spreading misinformation about her and what policies she wanted to enact. Specifically, she points to the two sharing a story with the headline: “Woman Running for Atlanta Mayor Promises to CLOSE ALL STRIP CLUBS!!!”

Moore says that the article, which covered a speech of hers from years ago took her words out of context as she was addressing the use of special permits for businesses. She says at the time she was speaking about recording studios and only newer ones at the time. “There was no legislation set up for that at the time and it hasn’t been discussed since,” she says in the interview. Moore feels that T.I. has been highly opposed to her campaign and spread the misinformation in a “salacious” manner. She claims Hayes III especially “has an obsession with me” and says that the attacks started a few months ago.

T.I. did post a screenshot of the story with the accusatory headline via his Instagram page, but no link to the original story itself.
The post, which was uploaded on Monday (November 29th) with a caption saying “Respectfully of course. Go vote TOMORROW!!” got over 170,000 views.

Hayes III, having heard about Moore’s allegations, took to his Twitter account to state that he would respond to them in an appearance on radio station V103.

