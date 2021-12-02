Spindle Items

Lawmakers from both sides of the political aisle mourned the loss of former Republican Sen. Bob Dole (Kansas) who died early Sunday at the age of 98. The Elizabeth Dole Foundation announced in a statement on Sunday that Bob Dole had died that morning in his sleep. The former senator revealed in February that he was diagnosed with stage four lung cancer and would be undergoing treatment.
NEW YORK (AP) — Chris Cuomo was hit with a new allegation of sexual harassment just days before CNN announced it was firing the anchor amid an investigation into work he did defending his brother from similar harassment allegations. Attorney Debra Katz said Sunday her client was the victim of...
On Friday, Oakland County, Michigan prosecutor Karen McDonald filed four counts of involuntary manslaughter against James and Jennifer Crumbley. The Crumbley’s 15-year-old son Ethan is the main suspect in a shooting on Tuesday that left four students at Oxford High School dead. (All have pleaded not guilty.) Like many midwestern...
LUMAJANG, Indonesia — At least 13 people are dead and seven are missing after a deadly eruption of the highest volcano on Indonesia’s most densely populated island of Java, officials said Sunday. Mount Semeru in Lumajang district in East Java province spewed thick columns of ash more than 40,000 feet...
Six more U.S. states confirmed their first cases of the Covid-19 omicron variant Friday, as experts warned the highly contagious delta variant will likely remain the greater threat as winter sets in. New Jersey, Maryland, Missouri, Nebraska, Pennsylvania and Utah all reported omicron cases, while in New York City, officials...
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A Norwegian Cruise Line ship with at least 10 passengers and crew members infected with COVID-19 docked Sunday in New Orleans, where health officials said they were trying to disembark people without worsening the spread of the coronavirus illness. Local news outlets in New Orleans confirmed...
IRVING, Texas (AP) — Cincinnati will play Alabama and Michigan will face Georgia on New Year’s Eve after being selected to the College Football Playoff as a historic field of four was set Sunday. Fourth-seeded Cincinnati becomes the first team to break through college football’s glass ceiling and reach the...
TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Sunday urged world powers to take a hard line against Iran in negotiations aimed at reviving an international nuclear deal, as his top defense and intelligence officials headed to Washington to discuss the flailing talks. Israel has been watching...
WASHINGTON (AP) — During his confirmation to the Supreme Court, Brett Kavanaugh convinced Sen. Susan Collins that he thought a woman’s right to an abortion was “settled law,” calling the court cases affirming it “precedent on precedent” that could not be casually overturned. Amy Coney Barrett told senators during her...
The accused Michigan high school shooter convinced school officials ahead of the deadly rampage that violent drawings he made were for a "video game," a letter released Saturday by the school shows. "On the morning of Nov. 30, a teacher observed concerning drawings and written statements that have been detailed...
