November player personnel: The Tampa Bay partnerships, relocations and promotions you might have missed

Monday Night Football this week may not turn heads as a stellar matchup on paper, but it’s an incredibly important game for the Buccaneers after they lost both of their last two games. The Giants have played much better lately with wins over the Panthers and Raiders as well as a narrow loss to the Chiefs the last time they played on Monday night. There are plenty of interesting betting angles to break down for this game, and in this article, we’ll take a look at the best player props available. You can use the player prop search tool to find props for the Giants vs. Buccaneers game and identify the best values from various sportsbooks in your market.

