November player personnel: The Tampa Bay partnerships, relocations and promotions you might have missed

By Lauren Coffey
Tampa Bay Business Journal
Tampa Bay Business Journal
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Tampa Bay companies are quickly moving full speed ahead when it...

The Spun

1 NFL Team Is Now Eliminated From Playoff Contention

The first NFL team eliminated from playoff contention is shockingly not the Detroit Lions. The Lions entered Sunday afternoon without a win on the season, but they managed to pull one out in shocking fashion, defeating the Minnesota Vikings on a walkoff touchdown. Houston, meanwhile, fell to 2-10 on the...
NFL
247Sports

Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Rob Gronkowski says he's 'coming for' Tony Gonzalez's NFL TE record

Coming off a 123-yard performance against the Indianapolis Colts last Sunday, Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski is one more such performance away form matching NFL great Tony Gonzalez for most 100-yard games every (31) by a tight end in league history. And make no mistake, Gronkowski is eager to surpass Gonzalez's mark as he looks to tie it this weekend against the Atlanta Falcons.
NFL
247Sports

VIP Intel: The latest on 5-star OT Kelvin Banks

Humble (Texas) Summer Creek five-star offensive tackle Kelvin Banks surprised a few people back in July when he committed to Oregon over in-state programs Texas A&M and Texas. However, the 6-foot-5, 300-pounder recently took visits both both Austin and College Station to see games. And, with it looking like the Ducks are about to lose their head coach to Miami, things could get interesting with Banks' recruitment again a week-and-a-half away from the Early Signing period.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Tampa Bay Business Journal

Looking for seasonal work and a signing bonus? Here are the jobs hiring around the Tampa Bay area

The financial stresses of the holiday season can be tough. But extra income can help make it better. Here are some jobs hiring around the Tampa area. © 2021 American City Business Journals. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 1/1/21) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement (updated 7/20/21). The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of American City Business Journals.
TAMPA, FL
Sports
Lebanon Democrat

Former CU first baseman promoted to Tampa Bay Rays as assistant hitting coach

Brady North, Cumberland’s first baseman on the Bulldogs’ 2014 NAIA national championship team, will put on a big-league uniform next spring when he reports to the Tampa Bay Rays’ spring training site. North, 30, has been promoted to assistant hitting coach, along with Dan DeMent, on the parent club under...
MLB
myq105.com

VIDEO: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Player Loses Tooth During Game on Sunday

Somebody’s going to need a trip to the dentist this week. Bucs’ Defensive Tackle Vita Vea lost part of his tooth during Sunday’s game against the Indianapolis Colts. During the second quarter, Vea went head first into a Colt’s player’s helmet. This caused his tooth to launch out of his mouth. You can see the video here.
NFL
ESPN

Tampa Bay Lightning expect center Brayden Point to miss 4-6 weeks with upper-body injury

Star Tampa Bay Lightning center Brayden Point is expected to miss four to six weeks with an upper body injury, the team announced Tuesday. Point, who occupies top-line minutes for the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions, was injured Saturday at home in a loss to the New Jersey Devils. He did not play the next day, vs. the Minnesota Wild.
HOCKEY
lineups.com

New York Giants vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Player Props (11/21/21)

Monday Night Football this week may not turn heads as a stellar matchup on paper, but it’s an incredibly important game for the Buccaneers after they lost both of their last two games. The Giants have played much better lately with wins over the Panthers and Raiders as well as a narrow loss to the Chiefs the last time they played on Monday night. There are plenty of interesting betting angles to break down for this game, and in this article, we’ll take a look at the best player props available. You can use the player prop search tool to find props for the Giants vs. Buccaneers game and identify the best values from various sportsbooks in your market.
NFL
informnny.com

Tampa Bay Buccaneers players suspended for violating COVID protocols

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown and safety Mike Edwards have each been suspended three games for misrepresenting their vaccination status. According to the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, both players have accepted the discipline and waived their right of appeal. Both players have been suspended...
NFL
FanSided

Saints Roster: 4 players you might have forgotten about this season

This season hasn’t gone according to plan for the New Orleans Saints, as they sit at 5-6 and on the outside of the playoffs looking in. Throughout the season, there have been several players who fans have forgotten were even on the Saints roster. Whether it’s injuries preventing these guys...
NFL
Tampa Bay Business Journal

Tom Mudano's work ethic means more opportunities for Tampa Bay

His previous experiences inform his work as the chief promoter of Tampa Bay's manufacturing industry. © 2021 American City Business Journals. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 1/1/21) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement (updated 7/20/21). The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of American City Business Journals.
BASEBALL
