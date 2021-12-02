ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Avoid dangerous driving habits

By Bee Group Newspapers
 3 days ago

Here in Western New York, ice is just a fact of life. We...

The Hill

Lawmakers remember Bob Dole: 'Bona fide American hero'

Lawmakers from both sides of the political aisle mourned the loss of former Republican Sen. Bob Dole (Kansas) who died early Sunday at the age of 98. The Elizabeth Dole Foundation announced in a statement on Sunday that Bob Dole had died that morning in his sleep. The former senator revealed in February that he was diagnosed with stage four lung cancer and would be undergoing treatment.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Associated Press

Israel urges hard line against Iran at nuclear talks

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Sunday urged world powers to take a hard line against Iran in negotiations aimed at reviving an international nuclear deal, as his top defense and intelligence officials headed to Washington to discuss the flailing talks. Israel has been watching...
MIDDLE EAST
