Saint Louis, MO

Webster Groves High School on lock out after social media threat

By Monica Ryan
FOX 2
 2 days ago

ST. LOUIS – Webster Groves High School is in a lock out Thursday.

Principal Dr. Matt Irvin sent a note to parents and students saying the “administration was made aware of a disturbing communication via social media that threatened school safety.”

Police were then alerted immediately and began an investigation. The school also has an “increased police presence” as well as “a school lock out during the investigation.”

The full note reads as follows:

WGHS Students and Parents:

This morning, WGHS administration was made aware of a disturbing communication via social media that threatened school safety. The Webster Groves police were alerted and immediately began investigating the incident. We have increased police presence as well as initiated a school lock out during the investigation.

Please know we are taking this situation and all safety issues seriously.

We ask that you take this opportunity to talk to your student and stress the importance of caring for each other by contacting a trusted adult at school or at home when they notice any unusual or concerning behavior or communication regarding our school.

Thank you.
Dr. Matt Irvin

