Death Notices

Sona Hovakim Khodaveerdi, beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, and relative, passed away on Monday, November 1, 2021. Funeral service followed by interment will be held on Monday, Monday, December 6, at 12 p.m. at the Old North Church in Hollywood Hills Forest Lawn Memorial Park. She is survived by...

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA ・ 12 DAYS AGO