Death Notices

Sona Hovakim Khodaveerdi, beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, and relative, passed away on Monday, November 1, 2021. Funeral service followed by interment will be held on Monday, Monday, December 6, at 12 p.m. at the Old North Church in Hollywood Hills Forest Lawn Memorial Park. She is survived by...
Anais Momjian, beloved mother, grandmother, sister, and relative, passed away on Monday November 29, 2021, in Fremont, California. Funeral services will be held on Friday, December 3 at 1 p.m. at St. Gregory the Illuminator Armenian Apostolic Church, located at 51 Commonwealth Ave, San Francisco, CA 94118. Interment will follow at Cypress Lawn Memorial Park, located at 1370 El Camino Real, Colma, CA.
