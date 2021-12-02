ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The New York Times recently reported that the Joe Biden family has ties...

The Independent

China's communists bash US democracy before Biden summit

China s Communist Party took American democracy to task on Saturday, sharply criticizing a global democracy summit being hosted by President Joe Biden next week and extolling the virtues of its governing system.Party officials questioned how a polarized country that botched its response to COVID-19 could lecture others and said that efforts to force others to copy the Western democratic model are “doomed to fail.”Tian Peiyan, the deputy director of the party's Policy Research Office, said the pandemic exposed defects in the American system. He blamed the high COVID-19 death toll in the U.S. on political disputes and a...
MSNBC

As Bannon eyes jail, top Trump aide folds in riot probe

Donald Trump’s former chief of staff Mark Meadows is now cooperating with investigators looking into the January 6th insurrection. His decision comes after Trump ally Steve Bannon was indicted for dodging investigators. MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber is joined by Juanita Tolliver to discuss the probe.Dec. 1, 2021.
The Independent

Biden in withering putdown of Trump after it’s revealed former president may have exposed him to Covid

Asked about a shocking new claim that Donald Trump tested positive for Covid-19 before a presidential debate in 2020, Joe Biden had a blunt response.“I don’t think about the former president,” he told a press conference on Wednesday – before calmly turning and walking away.Mr Biden was being asked about a story from an upcoming book by Mark Meadows, Donald Trump’s last presidential chief of staff. In The Chief’s Chief, Mr Meadows recounts that the ex-president – known as “the former guy” in the Biden White House – was departing for a Pennsylvania rally three days before the debate...
editorials24.com

Inside El Chapo’s wife’s harsh, prison-bound life

When Emma Coronel Aispuro was sentenced to three years in prison Tuesday, El Chapo’s wife begged a federal court judge to consider her 10-year-old twin daughters with the imprisoned drug-cartel leader. “They are already growing up without the presence of one of their parents,” the 32-year-old brunette told Rudoph Contreras,...
Vanity Fair

Republicans: Let People Die of COVID or So Help Us We’ll Shut Down the Government

It’s hard to say what’s more idiotic: The possibility the GOP could shut down the federal government, or the reason they’re threatening to do so. Lawmakers are facing a Friday deadline to fund the government, with Democrats and Republicans currently at loggerheads over how long to kick the can down the road. Democrats want to pass a continuing resolution, or short-term spending bill, that would push off a debate over funding until next year. But a group of Senate Republicans, with support from their House colleagues, are preparing to complicate things further. According to Politico, a cadre of conservatives are threatening to shut down the government to keep Joe Biden’s COVID vaccination requirements on businesses from taking effect.
Popculture

Taco Bell Facing Major Lawsuit

The U.S. Supreme Court agreed on Nov. 15 to take on a major case involving Taco Bell franchisee Sundance Inc., which owns over 150 franchises of the fast-food chain nationwide. The case is Morgan v. Sundance Inc., which began as a lawsuit from Robyn Morgan, who worked at an Iowa Taco Bell, and it later became a class action against the company. She accused Sundance of not paying her and her co-workers all they were owed.
The Independent

Michigan election official who refused to certify result for Biden dies of Covid

A local elected official in Michigan who refused to certify the 2020 election result and President Joe Biden’s victory has died of Covid-19. William Hartmann sat on the board of canvassers for Wayne County, which includes heavily Democratic Detroit. Last year, he and fellow Republican member Monica Palmer initially voted against certifying the election results, creating a tie on the board. They later reversed course and certified the election results and Mr Hartmann said he did so after assurances there would be a post-election audit. This came despite the fact that Mr Biden beat former President Donald Trump overwhelmingly...
News Break
hotnewhiphop.com

Anthony Fauci Suggests Ted Cruz Should Be Prosecuted For January’s Capitol Riot

Anthony Fauci, the U.S. government’s top infectious diseases expert, has a message for Ted Cruz following the Republican senator’s accusation that Fauci had recently lied to Congress. In case you missed it, several red party members put forth remarks claiming that the doctor wasn’t telling the truth when denying that the National Institues of Health funded the “gain of function” research at China’s Wuhan Institute of Virology.
hngn.com

Israel Allegedly Recruits Top Iran Scientists To Blow Up Key Nuclear Facility

It has been revealed that agents from Israel's espionage organization Mossad persuaded Iranian scientists to damage the nuclear plant where they worked by carrying explosives disguised as food boxes. The plant's own internal power system, which powered centrifuges for enriching uranium and was shielded underground by 20 feet of reinforced...
