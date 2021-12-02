Make Cholesterol Control a Greater Priority in Diabetes

Luca Miele; Cecilia Napodano; Alfredo Cesario; Antonio De Magistris; Krizia Pocino; Umberto Basile; Gian L. Rapaccini; Antonio Gasbarrini; Antonio Grieco. Metabolic diseases are associated with a higher risk of a severer coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) course, since fatty liver is commonly associated with metabolic disorders, fatty liver itself is considered as a major contributor to low-grade inflammation in obesity and diabetes. Recently a comprehensive term, metabolic (dysfunction) associated fatty liver disease (MAFLD), has been proposed. The hepatic inflammatory status observed in MAFLD patients is amplified in presence of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 infection. Intestinal dysbiosis is a powerful activator of inflammatory mediator production of liver macrophages. The intestinal microbiome plays a key role in MAFLD progression, which results in non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and liver fibrosis. Therefore, patients with metabolic disorders and COVID-19 can have a worse outcome of COVID-19. This literature review attempts to disentangle the mechanistic link of MAFLD from COVID-19 complexity and to improve knowledge on its pathophysiology.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 5 HOURS AGO