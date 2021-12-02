ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diseases & Treatments

Make Cholesterol Control a Greater Priority in Diabetes

By Marlene Busko
Medscape News
 4 days ago

Clinicians need to pay more attention to high levels of lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C) — a marker of cardiovascular disease (CVD) risk — in patients with type 2 diabetes, a new population-based study in Finland suggests. In the study, recently published online in Scientific Reports, the authors showed that LDL-C...

www.medscape.com

Comments / 0

Related
themanual.com

How to Lower Blood Pressure Without Medication

High blood pressure, or hypertension, is a serious condition as it is a major risk factor for stroke and heart disease. Defined as having a systolic pressure (the top number) greater than 130 mmHg or a diastolic pressure (bottom number) greater than 80 mmHg, hypertension is a multifactorial disease, with risk factors ranging from stress and genetics to a high-sodium diet and obesity.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diabetes Care#Diabetes Management#Cholesterol#Type 2 Diabetes#Cvd#Scientific Reports#Mph#Medscape Medical News
Tahlequah Daily Press

Local health care providers explain ways to avoid or control diabetes

November is National Diabetes Awareness Month, and area health organizations are bringing attention to the disease and encouraging individuals to get tested. According to The Oklahoma Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust, TSET, the rate of diabetes has tripled in Oklahoma over the past 20 years. Chronic illness affects more than 330,000 people in the state, and Oklahoma has the fifth-highest rate of diabetes-related death in the country.
HEALTH
Alabama NewsCenter

Type 2 diabetes prevention: Take control of your health with these simple tips

One in 10 Americans has diabetes, and more than 88 million have prediabetes. With an often-irreversible diagnosis and lasting health implications, diabetes is a disease that can be prevented with the right strategies and support. This National Diabetes Month, experts from the UAB Department of Family and Community Medicine in the UAB Marnix E. Heersink School of Medicine are sharing tips on how to prevent diabetes altogether.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medscape News

Advances in Neurocardiology: Focus on Atrial Fibrillation

Neurocardiology is an emerging area fostering the collaboration between neurologists, stroke physicians, and cardiologists in clinical and research aspects of the brain and heart relationship. In this article, we have highlighted the results of recent studies and randomized controlled trials of prolonged cardiac monitoring (PCM) and left atrial appendage closure (LAAC) for stroke prevention in patients with atrial fibrillation (AF), topics with a potential strong impact on clinical practice and future research.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diabetes
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
Medscape News

Effects of Proton Pump Inhibitors on Glycemic Control and Incident Diabetes

Carol Chiung-Hui Peng; Yu-Kang Tu; Gin Yi Lee; Rachel Huai-En Chang; Yuting Huang; Khulood Bukhari; Yao-Chou Tsai; Yunting Fu; Huei-Kai Huang; Kashif M. Munir. Context: Whether proton pump inhibitors (PPI) can improve glycemic control among individuals with diabetes or decrease the risk of incident diabetes in the general population is unclear.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medscape News

'Milestone' in Stem-Cell-Based Islet Replacement for Type 1 Diabetes

NEW YORK (Reuters Health) - Interim results from an ongoing multicenter clinical trial show that implanted pluripotent-stem-cell-derived endocrine progenitor cells can secrete insulin in patients with type 1 diabetes. This is "an important milestone for the field of human pluripotent stem cell (PSC)-derived cell replacement therapies as it is one...
SCIENCE
Medscape News

Upadacitinib Delivers Rapid Response in Ulcerative Colitis

Induction therapy with Janus kinase inhibitor upadacitinib is superior to placebo for patients with moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis (UC), regardless of prior biologic treatments, based on results of the phase 3 U-ACHIEVE trial. Clinical responses in the upadacitinib group occurred as soon as 2 weeks and were sustained...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medscape News

Celiac Disease and COVID-19: Reassuring Data on Outcomes

Editor's note: Find the latest COVID-19 news and guidance in Medscape's Coronavirus Resource Center. Adults with celiac disease (CD) do not appear to be at increased risk of having a more severe disease course or worse outcomes from COVID-19, according to a new study. Patients with CD are a "population...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Medscape News

Diabetes Plus Hypertension Worsen Brain Structure, Function

People with diabetes have overall worse brain and cognitive health based on brain imaging and results from various cognitive tests. People with both diabetes and hypertension have worse overall brain and cognitive health compared with people who have just one of these disorders. Why This Matters. The study's findings suggest...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medscape News

COVID-19, Adaptative Immune Response and Metabolic-associated Liver Disease

Luca Miele; Cecilia Napodano; Alfredo Cesario; Antonio De Magistris; Krizia Pocino; Umberto Basile; Gian L. Rapaccini; Antonio Gasbarrini; Antonio Grieco. Metabolic diseases are associated with a higher risk of a severer coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) course, since fatty liver is commonly associated with metabolic disorders, fatty liver itself is considered as a major contributor to low-grade inflammation in obesity and diabetes. Recently a comprehensive term, metabolic (dysfunction) associated fatty liver disease (MAFLD), has been proposed. The hepatic inflammatory status observed in MAFLD patients is amplified in presence of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 infection. Intestinal dysbiosis is a powerful activator of inflammatory mediator production of liver macrophages. The intestinal microbiome plays a key role in MAFLD progression, which results in non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and liver fibrosis. Therefore, patients with metabolic disorders and COVID-19 can have a worse outcome of COVID-19. This literature review attempts to disentangle the mechanistic link of MAFLD from COVID-19 complexity and to improve knowledge on its pathophysiology.
PUBLIC HEALTH
spring.org.uk

A Physical Sign Of Vitamin D Deficiency

A variety of vitamin and mineral deficiencies have been linked to this problem. Headaches and migraines can be a sign of vitamin D deficiency, research finds. Having an unexplained headache once a week or more could be considered a problem. A migraine, meanwhile, is a type of severe headache in...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
The Oregonian

Dear Doctor: Having diabetes can make an older person more susceptible to breakthrough COVID infection

DEAR DR. ROACH: I’m a 67-year-old male who was recently diagnosed with diabetes. I have had both Moderna doses for COVID-19. I have read all along that people with diabetes are at a much higher risk for complications with COVID-19, and I’ve read that the breakthrough infections, for the most part, are not nearly as severe as those for nonvaccinated people. For those who have been vaccinated, have there been any studies showing that breakthrough infections are very dangerous for those with diabetes? -- D.S.
UNION COUNTY, OR
Cosmos

COVID Booster: HIV, variants and asthma

The science on the Omicron variant of COVID-19 is not going to be well understood for a few weeks at least, but a perspective in Nature makes one thing clear: even if this variant didn’t emerge in an HIV-positive person, the HIV/AIDS epidemic is the perfect breeding ground for new variants of COVID-19.
SCIENCE
Medscape News

Thigh Abscess Secondary to Intra-Abdominal Pathologic Conditions

Introduction: Necrotizing fasciitis results in progressive destruction of the fascia and overlying tissue. Mortality primarily depends upon the timing of medical care and the extent of infection. Objective: This article presents a case series of thigh abscesses originating from intra-abdominal pathologic conditions and progressing to necrotizing fasciitis due to delayed...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy