Morning Bulletin: More Transfer Portal News

By A.J. Black
 4 days ago
The BC Bulletin "Morning Bulletin" feature will be published every weekday to get you caught up on all of the news and tidbits you will want to know about regarding Boston College sports. It will also include links to our daily BC podcast "Locked on Boston College" and let you know about the newest episode, and give you listening options right on the site.

Notre Dame Makes Their New Hire

The Fighting Irish have their new head coach and it is defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman. Well liked by the players, this move has been lauded by most connected with the program. On Wednesday evening, 4 star offensive tackle Ty Chan, from Lawrence Academy tweeted his excitement about the news. From his reaction it does not appear he will be reopening his commitment.

Visits Happening

Boston College head coach Jeff Hafley and his staff have been all over the country, visiting committed players. Amari Jackson, Peter Delaportas, and Daveon Crouch all tweeted pics with the staff.

Locked on Boston College: White and Jones Hit Transfer Portal

On today's show we look at two more players who entered the portal for Boston College, wide receiver Kobay White and safety Deon Jones. We talk about their contributions, and how this impacts the roster. Also we look at possible bowl projections, and talk about the most likely destination---down the B line. Finally, recruiting is set to wrap up in a few weeks, we look at where BC stands with their class.

