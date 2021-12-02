ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Google fired its star AI researcher one year ago. Now she's launching her own institute

By Nitasha Tiku The Washington Post
Union Leader
 2 days ago

Timnit Gebru, a prominent artificial intelligence computer scientist, is launching an independent artificial intelligence research institute focused on the harms of the technology on marginalized groups, who often face disproportionate consequences from AI systems but have less influence in its development. Her new organization, Distributed Artificial Intelligence Research Institute...

www.unionleader.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Next Web

AI must have its own goals to be truly intelligent

Welcome to AI book reviews, a series of posts that explore the latest literature on artificial intelligence. What is intelligence? Is it the capacity to solve complicated mathematical problems at very fast speeds? The power to beat world champions in chess and go? The ability to detect thousands of different objects in images? Predict the next word in a sentence?
COMPUTERS
Wired

Ex-Googler Timnit Gebru Starts Her Own AI Research Center

One year ago Google artificial intelligence researcher Timnit Gebru tweeted, “I was fired” and ignited a controversy over the freedom of employees to question the impact of their company’s technology. Thursday, she launched a new research institute to ask questions about responsible use of artificial intelligence that Gebru says Google and other tech companies won’t.
BUSINESS
Computer Weekly

Swedish researchers are patiently developing a useful quantum computer

In the past two decades, interest in building quantum computers has grown exponentially. Major investments are being made by most industrialised nations, and several times a year, new announcements claim record-breaking milestones. For example, Google announced a breakthrough in 2019, claiming that its quantum computer was the first in the...
SOFTWARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ai#Data Science#Big Tech#The Macarthur Foundation#Ford Foundation#Open Society Foundation#Data Society#Data For Black Lives#Ethical Ai
techeblog.com

Stanford Physicists Use Google’s Quantum Computers to Create Time Crystals

Scientists from Stanford University, Google Quantum AI, the Max Planck Institute for Physics of Complex Systems and Oxford University are using Google’s Sycamore quantum computing hardware to create time crystals. For those unfamiliar with time crystals, they are both stable and ever-changing, with special moments that come at periodic intervals in time. They are placed in a new category of phases of matter. Read more for a video on time crystals for additional information.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
Silicon Republic

Former Google scientist Timnit Gebru has launched an AI research centre

Dr Timnit Gebru has launched DAIR one year after her departure from Google to continue her work in the area of ethical AI. Former Google scientist Dr Timnit Gebru has started her own research centre focused on the responsible use of artificial intelligence. The new Distributed Artificial Intelligence Research institute...
ENGINEERING
Motley Fool

Could Google's DeepMind AI Transform Healthcare?

Google DeepMind AI can predict protein interactions, including folding. The AI could help increase basic scientific knowledge, potentially with drug development. Although DeepMind won't transform healthcare, it's still an important advance in biology. Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) has expanded into healthcare on several fronts in recent years. There's now key progress...
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Amazon
Mac Observer

Google Working on Own Watch, 2022 Launch Possible

Google is working on a wearable to challenge the Apple Watch, according to a report from Insider, picked up on by The Verge. It could launch as soon as next year. I suspect that such a device, long-awaited by many, will prove popular, but doubt it can displace the Apple Watch.
ELECTRONICS
mobihealthnews.com

Google may release its own smartwatch next year

Google is working on its own smartwatch, internally code-named “Rohan,” that it plans to launch in 2022, according to reporting by Insider. The wearable will include health and fitness metrics like heart-rate monitoring and step counting. According to renderings viewed by Insider and Google employees who had seen the device, the watch is round with no physical bezel.
BUSINESS
CNBC

The first metaverse experiments? Look to what's already happening in medicine

The metaverse will be an extension of the virtual reality, augmented reality and mixed reality technology already in use today. Facebook and Microsoft glasses like Oculus and HoloLens already are being used in key medical technology applications, from design of medical tools to surgical procedures. "It's like having a GPS...
HEALTH
Inc.com

How to Adopt Artificial Intelligence Successfully Even if You're a Non-Tech Company

Nowadays, more and more companies are adopting some form of automation like artificial intelligence (AI) and natural language processing. The reasons for such rapid adoption are as compelling as they are varied. But in many cases, AI-enabled systems perform the kinds of tasks that normally require human intelligence, which frees professionals up to accomplish much more and add value to the business.
TECHNOLOGY
CNET

US blocks export of quantum computing tech to Chinese organizations

The Commerce Department on Wednesday barred US firms from exporting quantum computing technology to eight Chinese companies and labs to try to keep the country from decrypting sensitive US communications and developing new military technology. "Global trade and commerce should support peace, prosperity, and good-paying jobs, not national security risks,"...
U.S. POLITICS
readwrite.com

How AI Can Save the Planet

Every day, artificial intelligence opens up amazing opportunities all over the world. Today, artificial intelligence technology is being implemented in companies to improve decision making, business processes and obtain valuable insights. Technology has a significant impact on the goals of sustainable development. Artificial Intelligence has great potential to save our...
ADVOCACY
Interesting Engineering

Microsoft's New Molecular Controller Makes DNA Writing 1,000 Times Faster

Microsoft Research developed a new method that allows it to read and write much faster in DNA format, a blog post from the computing giant reveals. DNA storage has gained increased traction in recent years as it is a system that will not become antiquated like the floppy discs and CDs of decades past — each of us, after all, is a living representation of the data capacity and computational potential of DNA computing.
SOFTWARE
Fortune

23andme founder Anne Wojcicki married into wealth and was ignored until she made her own fortune: ‘There are people who wouldn’t talk to me for years and years’

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Anne Wojcicki knows what it’s like to be dismissed as “only” a wife—even when it comes to her enormous wealth. “There are people who wouldn’t talk to me for years and years,” Wojcicki, the cofounder...
BUSINESS
Vice

The Promise and Terror of Artificial Intelligence

Cyber’s intro music has clips from various movies. The first is from WarGames, a 1983 film where a hacker squares off against an artificial intelligence that’s in control of the nukes. Almost forty years later and AI is beating people at Starcraft 2, which is not quite the organization of a nuclear war but can still feel scary.
COMPUTERS
The Independent

Scientists make huge breakthrough to give AI mathematical capabilities never seen before

Artificial intelligence has been given new capabilities never seen before, computer scientists have claimed.Researchers were able to use AI to help prove and suggest new complex mathematical theorems.Scientists hailed the breakthrough as a major step towards giving major new capabilities to such systems.“Problems in mathematics are widely regarded as some of the most intellectually challenging problems out there,” said Geordie Williamson, a mathematician who was a co-author on a new paper describing the breakthrough.“While mathematicians have used machine learning to assist in the analysis of complex data sets, this is the first time we have used computers to help...
SOFTWARE
inputmag.com

The military assures us a lot of thought goes into building killer robots

Listen up, everyone. The Department of Defense is tired of hearing your repeated gripes about hiring third-party contractors like Google, Amazon, and Microsoft to help design better death-dealing artificial intelligence systems for the forever wars. To shut everyone up once and for all, the DoD’s Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) has released its Responsible AI Guidelines for all outside partnerships hired to make their semi-sentient mechanical murder machines as ethical and thoughtful as possible.
MILITARY
VentureBeat

AI will soon oversee its own data management

AI thrives on data. The more data it can access, and the more accurate and contextual that data is, the better the results will be. The problem is that the data volumes currently being generated by the global digital footprint are so vast that it would take literally millions, if not billions, of data scientists to crunch it all — and it still would not happen fast enough to make a meaningful impact on AI-driven processes.
SOFTWARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy