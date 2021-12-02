Bee Senior News

A State of Emergency for New York State is in effect as of Friday morning. Governor Hochul declared the order ahead of potential Covid spikes this winter, due to the already circulating Delta variant, and now- the Omicron variant. The order will allow the state health department to limit non-essential...
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Thirty-one hospitals across New York state have been identified as being in high-risk regions as defined by Gov. Kathy Hochul’s “State of Emergency” declaration, which goes into effect today. Hochul declared a “State of Emergency” for New York on Nov. 27 -- which will be in...
The state of New York has confirmed five cases of the coronavirus Omicron variant, Governor Kathy Hochul said Thursday, bringing the total number of US detections of the new strain to eight. "New York State has confirmed five cases of the omicron variant," Hochul said in a Twitter post aimed at reassuring residents of the nation's fourth most populous state that the detections were not unexpected.
COVID cases continue to skyrocket across New York State, reaching numbers not seen since early 2021. Early Wednesday, Gov. Kathy Hochul confirmed the Omicron variant was detected in a Minnesota resident who spent time in New York City at a recent anime convention at the Javits Center. Later on Wednesday,...
As of now, in order to meet the mandate for restaurants and venues in New York City, a person only needs one dose of the vaccine. A person who gets the first dose also immediately meets the mandate, and doesn’t need to hold for the waiting period.
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York City is imposing a new COVID vaccine mandate on all staff at private schools, including religious and non-government school workers.
The order applies to about 56,000 employees at 938 schools across the city, CBS2’s Alice Gainer reported Friday. But is it enforceable?
Mayor Bill de Blasio and the Department of Health announced all non-public school employees must get their first shot by Dec. 20.
According to the city, the order aligns with what the CDC recommends — that teachers and staff be vaccinated as soon as possible.
Officials said the city will offer vaccines to any schools that...
Although the weather is cold and summer is a far cry away, the Cheektowaga Town Board found itself in disagreement regarding contracts for next summer’s planned Polish American Arts Festival. The event, which will be in its 42nd year, is slated to take place from July 29 through 31, and a resolution on the agenda of the town board’s last […]
The Cleveland Hill Board of Education hosted a work session on Wednesday, Dec. 1, to discuss and review the current income limits offered by Cleveland Hill versus other local districts and municipalities for the senior tax exemption and disabled tax exemption. Note, however, that these tax exemptions are for low-income seniors and disabled homeowners and are unrelated to STAR or […]
Several Cheektowaga and Depew organizations have been featured in a calendar which is being sold to benefit Lancaster Unleashed, Inc. The non-profit organization recently partnered with the Erie County Department of Parks to create the off-leash Como Lake Bark Park, and is offering a calendar which highlights essential personnel. “We thought it was very appropriate to say thanks to these […]
NEW YORK — The city will institute a COVID-19 vaccination mandate for employees at nonpublic schools, including yeshivas, Catholic schools and other private schools, City Hall officials told NY1 on Thursday evening. Proof of at least a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine will be required by Dec. 20. "We’re...
Maryvale students hold pajama drive The Maryvale NAF Academy of Hospitality and Tourism is hosting a pajama drive to benefit the Western New York Foster Closet from Dec. 1 through 15. Those interested in donating can drop off pajamas in sizes newborn through adult to any of the Maryvale School District bins located in the school offices. The pajamas can […]
Fri. 3 Erin Hatton — Through extensive interviews with clients of The Salvation Army's work therapy programs, Hatton examines workers’ experiences within them, uncovering how these highly marginalized workers make sense of their rehab labor: how they articulate “work therapy’s” ideological foundations, and how they accept and/or challenge its terms and conditions. This discussion is presented as part of the […]
RETIRED TEACHERS MEET: Mahoning Retired Teachers Association will meet 11 a.m. Wednesday at Drakes Landing Banquet Center, 2177 Western Reserve Road. The program and meeting will be presided by Phil Butto. Holiday and traditional music will be provided by the Boardman Jazz Band, and monetary donations will be collected to...
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York City is issuing a COVID vaccine mandate for employees of Catholic schools, yeshivas and other private schools.
Mayor Bill de Blasio said Thursday workers need to get their first dose by Dec. 20.
The mandate impacts about 56,000 employees at more than 900 schools.
Public school teachers and employees in the city are already required to be vaccinated.
Comments / 0