ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

Is it possible to exclude User from LastAccessDate?

By HansMeier
netapp.com
 3 days ago

My Company has written a software that scans all files on...

community.netapp.com

Comments / 0

Related
inputmag.com

Verizon customers might want to check their privacy settings ASAP

Verizon customers take note: One of the telecom giant’s latest, seemingly bland email blasts contains some potentially major privacy changes under the guise of a more “tailored” service. A new program innocuously titled the “Verizon Custom Experience” is sold to users as a way for the company to “personalize our...
TECHNOLOGY
Ars Technica

Microsoft Edge will now warn users about the dangers of downloading Google Chrome

If you're a Google Chrome user setting up a new Windows PC, the most important feature of Microsoft Edge is the ability to download Chrome. Microsoft is apparently aware of this behavior and is doing something about it: Neowin has spotted new Edge pop-ups that specifically try to dissuade users from downloading and installing Chrome, a change that I promise I didn't know about when I wrote about Microsoft's annoying promotion of Microsoft Edge literally yesterday.
SOFTWARE
Infopackets

MS: Want Windows 11? You Have 10 Days to Decide

Microsoft appears to have cut the period during which users who upgrade to Windows 11 can change their minds and roll back to Windows 10. They'll now have just 10 days to roll back without much hassle. Upgrading to Windows 11 seems to have proven a relatively straightforward process for...
SOFTWARE
Ars Technica

Thousands of AT&T customers in the US infected by new data-stealing malware

Thousands of networking devices belonging to AT&T Internet subscribers in the US have been infected with newly discovered malware that allows the devices to be used in denial-of-service attacks and attacks on internal networks, researchers said on Tuesday. The device model under attack is the EdgeMarc Enterprise Session Border Controller,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Software#Scans#Netapp#Lastaccesstime
bleepingcomputer.com

New malware hides as legit nginx process on e-commerce servers

ECommerce servers are being targeted with remote access malware that hides on Nginx servers in a way that makes it virtually invisible to security solutions. The threat received the name NginRAT, a combination of the application it targets and the remote access capabilities it provides and is being used in server-side attacks to steal payment card data from online stores.
TECHNOLOGY
bitcoin.com

Mercadolibre to Allow Users to Invest in Cryptocurrencies From Its Platform

Mercadolibre, one of the biggest online retailers in Latin America, has started rolling cryptocurrency trading services to a selection of their customers and plans to expand this test in the coming weeks. Mercadopago, the payments service native to the platform, will allow these customers to purchase, hold and sell cryptocurrencies directly from the platform. The pilot run will start in Brasil and it might extend to other countries later.
MARKETS
netapp.com

Reset ONTAP admin password

Recently I inherited a HCI with full working system installed on it,. evertything is good with the configuration and I can access all the ESXi's on it. the only problem is the password for the ONTAP that was given to me is incorrect.. How can I reset the admin password...
COMPUTERS
gizmochina.com

Some Pixel 6 and 6 Pro users are facing trouble charging their phones, but there are possible workarounds

Several Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro owners have complained that they’re unable to charge their devices through older or third-party chargers – a major bummer considering that the phone’s box doesn’t include a charger. To recall, companies started giving a miss to chargers citing environmental concerns and that most users already have chargers lying around in their homes. But the issue, if widespread, really beats the purpose of not shipping a charger in the box.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
netapp.com

How to deal with malware

Beneficiaries of the current system who claim that the software is theirs support their claims with two arguments: an emotional and an economic one. The emotional argument goes like this: “I put my sweat, my heart and my soul into this program. It came from within me, it is mine!”
SOFTWARE
vmware.com

Configuring Cassandra Internode Encryption without Data Loss

Cassandra is a NoSQL distributed database used widely in the industry because it provides availability and high scalability without compromising performance. In a product, the quality of the security measures taken are crucial. You expect the integrity and confidentiality of data and operation; and protection from security breaches, man in the middle attacks, and unauthorized access Encryption is a way of keeping your data safe and confidential as it is sent over the internet. Cassandra provides a mechanism to secure communication between a client machine and a database cluster, and between nodes within a cluster. Enabling encryption ensures that data in flight is not compromised and is transferred securely. This article looks at Cassandra Internode Encryption and how you can enable it without data loss.
SOFTWARE
netapp.com

Ansible and SSL Certificates on SVMs

I already have playbooks for generating CSRs throughout clusters and I'm now trying to install the certificates to admin and data svms. I just got an error :. msg: 'Error creating or installing certificate: {''message'': ''Failed to read the certificate due to incorrect formatting.'', ''code'': ''52559975'', ''target'': ''public_certificate''}'. Indeed the...
ELECTIONS
ZDNet

Gain the skills required to become a certified Microsoft Azure administrator for only $12

Microsoft Azure skills are among the most in-demand with today's enormous business marketplace; it's used by about 85% of Fortune 500 companies. So if you were hoping to switch to a well-paid career in 2022, you could start training now with the self-paced courses in The 2022 Microsoft Azure Architect & Administrator Exam Certification Prep Bundle, even if you have no technical background. It has all you need to know in order to become a certified Azure administrator, and, best of all, you can use coupon code CMSAVE70 to get it for only $12.00 during our Cyber Monday sale.
COMPUTERS
netapp.com

Understanding Storage Size Values

I have a lun that is 2TB in size as reported by Ontap. ESXi sees it as 2TB that has 507GB of unused space. Ontap sees it as 2TB that is 100% full. The volume only has the 1 lun attached to it and is not protected with snapshots. Ontap...
COMPUTERS
netapp.com

snaplock retention setting to 2050

Customers create files in their applications and store data in the snaplock volume by applying retention to each file using the NetApp SDK (v9.7). 1. Previously, There are files with retention set to 2029, but I want to change it to 2040 for several files in a snaplock volume. 2....
SOFTWARE
securityboulevard.com

The false sense of security in the cloud

Businesses like yours have different reasons to move to the cloud. Some do it primarily to save on hardware. Others go further and outsource services to reduce the need for their own resources. Those who want to outsource administration and related services often believe that this outsourcing also includes cybersecurity. But does it?
TECHNOLOGY
netapp.com

Snapdrive Compatibility

Longshot but does anyone have a working config with Win2016 \ Win2019 using Snapdrive for windows version 7.1.x in production? The LUNs are to be connected to a Netapp 2554 running 8.2.5 7-mode. Solved! See The Solution. 0. 1 ACCEPTED SOLUTION. Just for your info: SDW 7.1.x has reached END-of-version...
SOFTWARE
VentureBeat

Amazon Web Services to beef up container security with new threat detection

Amazon Web Services said it’s responding to the rising need for container security with plans to launch new threat detection capabilities for container workloads during the first quarter of 2022. At the AWS re:Invent 2021 conference today, AWS chief information security officer Stephen Schmidt said the company does not typically...
SOFTWARE
netapp.com

Volume LUN

I want to create 1TB LUN (thin provisioning) so If I create flex volume of size 1.2 TB is it fine ?. How much space gap is recommended between volume & LUN ?. Considering default 20% snap reserve, so 1.2TB for vol is fine. That way you intend to give full 1TB(THIN) to the Lun.
COMPUTERS
towardsdatascience.com

Review of re:Invent 2021 AI/ML Releases by a Former SageMaker PM

An in-depth analysis of all the new MLOps tools by AWS. Every December, Amazon Web Services (AWS) releases new machine learning (ML) capabilities for their customers. It’s an action-packed event in Las Vegas that usually sells out. There’s a lot of news, and I’m going to distill it down for the data science community.
SOFTWARE
helpnetsecurity.com

AWS Private 5G helps enterprises scale their private mobile network

Amazon Web Services announced AWS Private 5G, a new managed service that helps enterprises set up and scale private 5G mobile networks in their facilities in days instead of months. With just a few clicks in the AWS console, customers specify where they want to build a mobile network and...
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy