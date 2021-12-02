ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Eight women to sit on Kessler jury

News Leader
 4 days ago

After starting slow, attorneys worked quickly through...

www.fbnewsleader.com

News4Jax.com

Jury selection for Kimberly Kessler murder trial to start Monday

Jury selection is set to begin Monday in the murder trial of Kimberly Kessler, the woman accused of killing her co-worker at a Nassau County hair salon in 2018. Kessler is believed to be the last person to see Joleen Cummings alive. Cummings’ body has never been recovered. The mother of three was reported missing when she didn’t pick up her children for Mother’s Day in 2018.
NASSAU COUNTY, FL
NBC12

Sines vs. Kessler jury to enter third day of deliberations

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Jurors in the Sines versus Kessler civil trial have indicated they may be having trouble reaching a unanimous verdict on some charges. The federal jury in U.S. District Court in Charlottesville is being asked to decide whether white supremacists and white nationalist organizations are responsible for violence during the Unite The Right rally in 2017.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
wina.com

Sines v Kessler jury awards millions on four counts of liability of Unite the Right organizers

CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – The jury in a complicated verdict has found defendants liable on 4 of the 6 plaintiffs’ claims… and hung on 2. Even though the jury did not assign liability money on some of the claims they found valid… they have awarded millions from individual defendants. The largest judgement is $6-million against James Fields for punitive damages for assault and battery. Thomas Baker is being awarded the most of just over $318,000. 10 individual defendants, including Jason Kessler, were found liable for civil conspiracy and will have to pay $500,000 each on that charge. Five white supremacist groups were judged to be liable on civil conspiracy for $1-million each.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC 29 News

Paying damages in Sines vs. Kessler lawsuit

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The defendants recently found liable in the Sines versus Kessler case now owe millions of dollars in damages, but getting that money may be a long process. Some organizers and active participants of the 2017 Unite the Right rally are on the hook for a combined...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Axios

4 Black men wrongly charged with rape are exonerated after 72 years

Four Black men wrongly charged with rape were exonerated Monday, more than 70 after being convicted of what prosecutors now say were baseless charges. Why it matters: Prosecutors said the case against the men, who all died before it was re-examined by Florida officials, "lacked due process and would not be tried today," the New York Times reports.
PUBLIC SAFETY
opb.org

Man shot in head by federal officers during 2020 Portland protests files lawsuit

Donavan LaBella, who was peacefully protesting outside the federal courthouse in Portland last summer when a federal law enforcement officer shot him in the face with a “less lethal” impact munition, has filed a lawsuit in federal court. The lawsuit calls the unnamed officer’s actions “unprovoked, unjustifiable, and unlawful.”. LaBella’s...
PORTLAND, OR
cbs19news

Attorneys on partial verdict in Sines v. Kessler trial

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The jury reached a partial verdict in the Sines v. Kessler trial Tuesday afternoon, on its third day of deliberations. "We are so grateful for everyone hanging in with us and supporting our plaintiffs,” said Karen Dunn, an attorney for the plaintiffs. The fate of...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
virginia.edu

Alumni Among Plaintiffs Awarded in Sines v. Kessler Decision

Plaintiffs in the Sines v. Kessler federal lawsuit, including lead plaintiff Elizabeth Sines, a 2019 University of Virginia School of Law alumna, have claimed a significant victory against white supremacists who organized the infamous 2017 Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville. A jury convened by the U.S. District Court for...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
pasadenanow.com

2 Women Assault Elderly Man Sitting on Bus Bench

Police said a 70-year-old man waiting for a bus was attacked by two women who hit him, shoved him to the ground and continued to pummel him before a bystander stepped in and the women fled. The man, a Pasadena resident, was sitting on a bus bench in the 600...
PASADENA, CA
Culpeper Star Exponent

Kessler FOIA lawsuit largely dismissed

In the weeks before Jason Kessler went to trial for his role in planning the Unite the Right rally, the key organizer’s related Freedom of Information Act lawsuit against Charlottesville and several former officials was largely dismissed. Kessler, the primary organizer of the 2017 white supremacist rally, has filed several...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
First Coast News

What you need to know about the Kimberly Kessler murder trial

YULEE, Fla. — The trial of a woman accused of murdering 34-year-old Joleen Cummings begins Monday, more than three and a half years after the Yulee hairstylist and mother of three vanished. Cummings was reported missing in May 2018 and is presumed dead. Kimberly Kessler, 53, is charged with first-degree...
YULEE, FL
The Charleston Press

Former prison guard tried to kill inmate by spraying his cigarettes with poisonous spray because he insulted him, pleads guilty

As the crime rate across the country has an increasing trend and more and more offenders are serving their prison sentences, prison incidents have started to rise proportionately as well. From time to time, we hear about incidents in prisons between inmates due to their unresolved disputes from the past, but sometimes, there are incidents between correctional officers and prisoners.
LAW ENFORCEMENT

