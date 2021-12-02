Eight women to sit on Kessler jury

CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – The jury in a complicated verdict has found defendants liable on 4 of the 6 plaintiffs’ claims… and hung on 2. Even though the jury did not assign liability money on some of the claims they found valid… they have awarded millions from individual defendants. The largest judgement is $6-million against James Fields for punitive damages for assault and battery. Thomas Baker is being awarded the most of just over $318,000. 10 individual defendants, including Jason Kessler, were found liable for civil conspiracy and will have to pay $500,000 each on that charge. Five white supremacist groups were judged to be liable on civil conspiracy for $1-million each.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA ・ 12 DAYS AGO