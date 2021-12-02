Cordova Recreation & Parks Foundation

Biloxi Parks and Recreation has been hard at work making sure the residents in the Biloxi area have a lot of activity this holiday season. This Christmas season there will be several events including Christmas on town green, Woolmarket Christmas parade, Santa’s calling, Christmas on the Water Children’s Walking Parade, special needs Christmas dance, senior Christmas luncheon, and a new event: the Ward 2 Christmas Party. Robyn Stewart with Programs and Admin Biloxi Parks and Recs said, “It’s important because last year we couldn’t have these events because of COVID and it’s important because at this time of year, we need it. People need to feel that love, that extra joy, and why stay at home when you can come out.”

BILOXI, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO