ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charities

Cordova Recreation & Parks Foundation

crpd.com
 2 days ago

The Cordova Recreation & Parks Foundation (CRPF) is an independent, non-profit legally tax-exempt entity comprised of a team of volunteer Board of Directors with a strong interest in protecting and preserving the Cordova Recreation...

crpd.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC4 Columbus

Bernita Reese appointed as Columbus recreation and parks director

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus mayor Andrew Ginther appointed Bernita Reese as the new Columbus Recreation and Parks Department director Monday. Reese enters the role with more than two decades of experience, including a previous service for three years as assistant director. She will succeed interim director Paul Rakosky, who served in that role since […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Seaside Signal

Overnight parking at recreation center lot concerns board

As a city-owned lot on Necanicum Avenue becomes the overnight resting place for more than a dozen encampments, a parking situation is brewing across the highway at the Sunset Recreation Center Parking lot. Michael Hinton, a member of the Sunset Empire Park and Recreation District Board of Directors, said he...
TRAFFIC
wxxv25.com

Biloxi Parks and Recreation hosting several Christmas events

Biloxi Parks and Recreation has been hard at work making sure the residents in the Biloxi area have a lot of activity this holiday season. This Christmas season there will be several events including Christmas on town green, Woolmarket Christmas parade, Santa’s calling, Christmas on the Water Children’s Walking Parade, special needs Christmas dance, senior Christmas luncheon, and a new event: the Ward 2 Christmas Party. Robyn Stewart with Programs and Admin Biloxi Parks and Recs said, “It’s important because last year we couldn’t have these events because of COVID and it’s important because at this time of year, we need it. People need to feel that love, that extra joy, and why stay at home when you can come out.”
BILOXI, MS
newjerseyhills.com

Parks & Recreation offers nature, crafts program in December

Hunterdon County Parks and Recreation will host programs on nature, art and more during December, in person and virtually. Parks & Rec will host an Evergreen Walk & Craft program from 2 to 3:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 3, and Saturday, Dec. 4, at the Arboretum at 1020 Highway 31, in Clinton Township. The program is for ages 5 through adult; children must be accompanied by an adult. The cost is $15 per project; preregistration is required. Laura Bush, principal park naturalist is the instructor. Class size is seven projects for each session with up to 14 participants.
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Board Of Directors#Charity#Crpf#We Do The Foundation
Sioux City Journal

South Sioux City Parks and Recreation director receives Arboretum Award

SOUTH SIOUX CITY — Gene Maffit, South Sioux City's Parks and Recreation director, was awarded the Nebraska Statewide Arboretum’s Jim Kluck Honor Award in Lincoln on Nov. 5. Maffit has managed South Sioux City’s numerous parks, athletic fields and campgrounds for 27 years. He was instrumental in the development and...
SOUTH SIOUX CITY, NE
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Parks & Recreation to Test New Public Address System at Hallowing Point Park and Breezy Point Beach Campground

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Nov. 19, 2021 – The Calvert County Department of Parks & Recreation will conduct public address (PA) system testing at Hallowing Point Park and Breezy Point Beach & Campground on Wednesday, Dec. 1, and Thursday, Dec. 2. Citizens can expect to hear emergency alert tones and a test announcement. The new system was recently […] The post Parks & Recreation to Test New Public Address System at Hallowing Point Park and Breezy Point Beach Campground appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
victoriatx.org

Parks & Recreation master plan paves the way for long-sought dog park

PHOTO #1: The City of Victoria will construct a dog park in Riverside Park. PHOTO #2: This map shows the proposed location of a new dog park within Riverside Park according to the Parks & Recreation master plan. The implementation of the newly approved Parks & Recreation master plan is...
VICTORIA, TX
Victoria Advocate

City Council adopts Parks & Recreation master plan

During the development of the Parks & Recreation master plan, the City of Victoria and consulting firm Halff Associates used public surveys and open house meetings to ask residents: What do you want from your parks?. Their responses, along with potential solutions to help meet their needs, are contained in...
VICTORIA, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Charities
ocala-news.com

Parks and Recreation holding Give Back Drive, rewarding donators

Marion County Parks and Recreation is hosting a Give Back Drive through December 2 to benefit those in need within the community. In the spirit of “give and you shall receive,” Parks and Recreation is offering rewards for generous donators who drop off non-perishable food, baby food and products, and personal hygiene products.
MARION COUNTY, FL
Victoria Advocate

Parks & Recreation Master Plan identifies location for new dog park in Riverside Park

Girl Scout Elizabeth Drane’s vision of a dog park for Victoria is one step closer to coming true. In September, Drane approached Parks & Recreation with the idea of building a dog park in Riverside Park as part of her Gold Award project. The Parks & Recreation Master Plan, which was approved by City Council in November, identifies an ideal location for the dog park and has opened the doors to the next step of the process.
VICTORIA, TX
bemidjinow.com

State parks and recreation areas waive fees Friday

All Minnesota State parks will be free of charge this Friday. According to a release, all 75 state parks and recreation areas will waive their entrance fees. The DNR offers four free park days every year, one in each season. “Public lands are for all of us to enjoy,” said...
MINNESOTA STATE
Brainerd Dispatch

Free entrance to Minnesota state parks and recreation areas Nov. 26

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is waiving entrance fees to all 75 state parks and recreation areas on the day after Thanksgiving: Friday, Nov. 26. The DNR offers four free park days every year — one in each season — to encourage all Minnesotans to get outdoors and enjoy the benefits of nature throughout the year.
MINNESOTA STATE
estesparknews.com

Quota Club Donates To Estes Park Health Foundation

Members of the Estes Park Quota Club recently donated five thousand dollars to the Estes Park Health Foundation. $3,000 will go towards a pediatric resuscitation manikin and $2,000 will go towards a children’s vision screening machine. Quota is a nonprofit organization, helping hearing and speech impaired individuals and disadvantaged women...
ESTES PARK, CO
SignalsAZ

Surprise Parks & Recreation Receives Award for Adaptive Programming

City of Surprise Parks & Recreation has won the Outstanding Program – Adaptive Program Award through the Arizona Parks and Recreation Association. The Department was selected for the award based on the overwhelming success of Virtual Bingo programs offered multiple times throughout 2020 and 2021. Adaptive Virtual BINGO, developed in...
LIFESTYLE
KBTX.com

Schmitz named new Bryan Parks & Recreation Director

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The city of Bryan has named a new director for their Parks and Recreation Department. David Schmitz will be taking over the job. He’s served as interim director of the department since July. His first day was Nov. 29. “During the interim period, David has been...
BRYAN, TX
plymouthmn.gov

City of Plymouth Hiring Deputy Director of Parks & Recreation

The City of Plymouth is seeking a collaborative leader to oversee the city’s Parks and Forestry Division – applications for the position of Deputy Director of Parks and Recreation are due 8 a.m. Monday, Dec. 6. Responsible for ensuring the quality, efficiency and effectiveness of all Parks and Forestry services,...
PLYMOUTH, MN
Daily Camera

Boulder Parks and Recreation reducing weekday swim times due to lifeguard shortage

A lifeguard shortage is forcing Boulder Parks and Recreation to reduce weekday swim times. “The ongoing labor shortage has impacted us in Boulder and has led to some tough choices,” Parks and Recreation Director Ali Rhodes stated in a city news release. “Specifically, a lack of lifeguards means we have to reduce pool hours. The community has told us to prioritize youth and older adults, and the December schedule tries to balance access for all with limited staff.”
BOULDER, CO
cityofnampa.us

December Activities with Nampa Parks & Recreation

Check out the programs and classes being offered for the month of December from the Nampa Parks & Recreation Department. For more information or to register, please call 208-468-5858, go online to www.nampaparksandrecreation.org, or stop by the Harward Recreation Center, located at 131 Constitution Way in Nampa. Recreation Center Adult...
NAMPA, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy