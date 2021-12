Finding a collagen supplement that works for your needs is no small feat. Just consider how much thought and how many variables go into finding an optimal formula: What's the sourcing? What are the excipients, if any? How much collagen is actually in each serving? Does the formula contain any additional actives to support the collagen peptides themselves once consumed? A laundry list, indeed. (If you want more information on how to look for collagen supplements, and what are some good options to start with—check out our guide to our favorite collagen supplements.)

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 3 DAYS AGO