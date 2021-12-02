ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SEC Power Rankings: Two in CFP?

By Art Garcia
 4 days ago

Georgia-Alabama battle for title, as nearly entire league prepares for bowls

The regular season ended with 13 of the league’s 14 teams eligible for a bowl. That’s impressive, especially considering how the other Power 5 conferences stack up. The ACC and Big Ten each had nine of 14 qualify, Big 12 had seven of 10, and Pac-12 had six of 12.

The attention for this weekend turns to the SEC Championship in Atlanta, and its ramifications for the College Football Playoff. Georgia is No. 1 in the CFP rankings and is likely safe for a berth in the four-team playoff even with a loss to No. 3 Alabama. Nick Saban's Tide are obviously in with a win.

So, the SEC is playing for half of available playoff spots. Sounds about right.

1. Georgia (12-0, 8-0): Kirby Smart would love nothing more than to end Bama’s repeat bid.

2. Alabama (11-1, 7-1): First of two possible meetings with the Dawgs?

3. Ole Miss (10-2, 6-2): Rebels made their case for a New Year’s Six bowl.

4. Kentucky (9-3, 5-3): Mark Stoops has worked wonders in Lexington.

5. Arkansas (8-4, 4-4): Hogs established themselves as a force in the West.

6. Texas A&M (8-4, 4-4): Dropped last two league games in disappointing fashion.

7. Mississippi State (7-5, 4-4): The Bulldogs are showing progress under Mike Leach.

8. Tennessee (7-5, 4-4): Josh Heupel has the Vols headed in the right direction.

9. LSU (6-6, 3-5): Stealing Notre Dame’s coach shows the potential of this program hasn’t waned.

10. Auburn (6-6, 3-5): Why didn’t Tank Bigsby get out of bounds?

11. Missouri (6-6, 3-5): The Tigers are 17-17 over the last three years.

12. South Carolina (6-6, 3-5): Solid turnaround in Shane Beamer’s first season.

13. Florida (6-6, 2-6): Finally someone snaps up Billy Napier.

14. Vanderbilt (2-10, 0-8): And it’s done.

