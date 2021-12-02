ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
6 Outkast Moments That Almost Happened

By Andrea Aguilar
Complex
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNothing has been the same since the ATLiens landed with their debut album Southernplayalisticadillacmuzik in the early ‘90s. Living up to their name, Outkast’s arrival was an invasion of New York-dominated hip-hop, and they received...

www.complex.com

Complex

Shordie Shordie Drops Video for New Song “Counter”

Not long after delivering his track “Specific” with Blxst, rising rapper Shordie Shordie has delivered a slick video for his new song “Counter.”. Building upon his catchy blend of R&B and hip-hop, “Counter” is one of Shordie’s most direct singles to date. Running just over two and a half minutes, he doesn’t waste his time atop the colorful production. Upon sharing the track, Shordie added on Instagram, “My fav part of da house.” The release of the track follows the conclusion of a supporting slot on OhGeesy’s sold-out North America tour.
MUSIC
The Guardian

Post your questions for Big Boi from Outkast

One of the American south’s greatest ever rappers returns. Big Boi’s new album The Big Sleepover is released next month and to mark it, he will be answering Guardian readers’ questions about the record and anything else in his long career, which you can post in the comments section below.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Big Boi Drops Update On Potential For Outkast Reunion & Unreleased Music

Big Boi says that he has "a lot" of unreleased music with André 3000 but didn't give any specifics about whether fans can expect the collaborations to see the light of day. The legendary rapper was asked by The Guardian how many songs and albums he's got in the vault with André, to which he reportedly “smiled from ear to ear and nodded enthusiastically.”
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Get Into An “Empire State Of Mind” In Honour Of JAY-Z’s 52nd Birthday

It’s December 4th, which means that today, hip-hop icon JAY-Z turns 52. The rapper has had a huge year, so to celebrate with him we’ll be streaming classic throwback hits all day, including 2009’s “Empire State Of Mind,” featuring Alicia Keys. Whether you’re a New Yorker or not, you have...
MUSIC
Variety

How Lil Nas X Singlehandedly Revived the Event Video

A musical trailblazer with a sixth sense of marketing and memes, Lil Nas X helped create the soundtrack of 2021 with the ubiquitous “Montero (Call Me by Your Name)” and “Industry Baby.” When it comes to courting virality, the internet-savvy hitmaker is peerless — particularly in the visual medium. By gleefully pushing buttons in the name of social change and self-expression, the 22-year-old has almost single-handedly revived the event video. His ability to harness and build on the resulting publicity makes him Variety’s Innovator of the Year. “Montero” will be forever linked with its groundbreaking visual, which finds Nas sliding into...
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

Saweetie Slays Sexy Performances Of ‘Icy Type’, ‘My Type’ & ‘Best Friend’ On ‘SNL’

Saweetie brought the house down on ‘SNL’! The ‘My Type’ rapper looked sensational as she showed off her dance moves and performed her new song for the 1st time. Saweetie, 28, brought the energy for her Saturday Night Live debut! The rapper opened with a couple of her biggest hits, including a jazz version of banger “My Type.” She stunned in a Cinderella style gown as she showed off her bright red hair on the Nov. 20 episode, giving us all the 1920’s showgirl vibes. The performance was an unexpected turn from Saweetie, who pulled it off with her two dancers effortlessly.
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Watch Lizzo Cover Erykah Badu’s ‘Tyrone’ With Shout Outs to Chris Evans and Drake

Lizzo took the stage in Miami Saturday for a private performance for Art Basel, and the singer surprised fans in attendance with a decidedly more personal cover of Erykah Badu’s “Tyrone.” Originally released in 1997 on Badu’s Live album, Lizzo’s cover came toward the end of her 70-minute set, which was part of American Express’ “UNSTAGED” concert series for Amex card members. While Badu originally sang that she “better call Tyrone,” Lizzo switched up the lyrics to “Maybe I should call Chris Evans,” playing off a popular fan campaign for the singer to date the actor. “Maybe Captain America could put another...
MUSIC
Variety

Variety’s Hitbreaker of the Year, Steven Victor, on Pop Smoke’s Bittersweet Success

“I wanted to make Pop Smoke a superstar,” record executive and artist manager Steven Victor says wistfully. He succeeded — the young rapper has two songs on Variety’s Hitmakers 2021 list, “What You Know Bout Love” and “For the Night” — but tragically Pop Smoke, born Bashar Jackson, was fatally shot in a rented home in the Hollywood Hills in February 2020 at the age of 20, just as he was achieving that superstardom. Victor, who grew up two blocks from Pop in the Brooklyn neighborhood of Canarsie (although 20 years earlier), signed the deep-voiced rapper to his Universal-distributed Victor Victor Worldwide...
MUSIC
Complex

The Story Behind the Beautiful Unreleased Song From Virgil Abloh’s Final LV Show

Virgil Abloh’s final Louis Vuitton show took place in Miami just two days after his tragic passing, and the event doubled as a touching tribute to the late designer. Like most of Virgil’s shows, the music selection was memorable. Benji B, music director for LV menswear and longtime friend of Abloh, curated an eclectic mix of songs for the runway playlist, like the Brazilian track “Tudo O Que Você Podia Ser” that Kanye West and Pharrell were seen vibing to.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Complex

Billie Eilish Shares Emotional Self-Directed “Male Fantasy” Video

Billie Eilish has shared her latest Happier Than Ever visual. Fresh off her seven Grammy nominations, the pop star has finally given fans the music video for album standout “Male Fantasy,” featuring scenes from an emotional day Billie spends alone at home. Eilish called the clip, which she self-directed and...
MUSIC
Complex

YoungBoy Never Broke Again Shares New Song and Video for “Black Ball”

Fresh off the release of his new compilation album Never Broke Again Vol.1, YoungBoy Never Broke Again returns with his latest single “Black Ball.”. “Black Ball” arrives alongside a music video which finds YoungBoy playing with his kids while under house arrest in Utah. The new song comes just over a month after the Baton Rogue rapper was released from jail under a strict home confinement order that includes a GPS monitor and 24/7 surveillance. He was arrested on an outstanding federal warrant.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Cardi B Becomes First Female Rapper With Two RIAA Diamond Singles

Cardi B dropped "Bodak Yellow" in 2017 and never looked back. In the four years since the Love & Hip Hop: New York star crossed all-the-way over into music, she has been one of the premier acts and talents in the game. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images. Since last August, when Cardi...
MUSIC

