ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Classical IPR in conversation with Adam Boyce of the Little Traverse Choral Society

By Interlochen Public Radio
interlochenpublicradio.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Little Traverse Choral Society presents holiday concerts this weekend. The performances are Saturday at 7:30 p.m....

www.interlochenpublicradio.org

Comments / 0

Related
mountainlake.org

Crane Candlelight Concert Returns

After the challenging past year, many holiday events and traditions are returning this holiday season. Student and faculty musicians from SUNY Potsdam’s Crane School of Music will join together again this year to celebrate the holiday season with the annual Crane Candlelight Concert. The Crane Chorus and Crane Symphony Orchestra will be presenting two performances in the Hosmer Concert Hall on the SUNY Potsdam campus. The 2021 performances, also featuring the Crane Latin Ensemble, will be held this Sunday, December 5 at 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Once again, Mountain Lake PBS will be proud to share this year’s performance with PBS television stations across the nation. The 2021 Crane Candlelight Concert will be broadcast on Mountain Lake PBS on Monday, December 20th at 9 p.m. This year’s concert will be dedicated in memory of Dr. Lonel Woods, who was a music professor and, more recently, Interim Dean at Crane. Dr. Woods performed on Broadway, and with some of the most prestigious opera companies in America before coming to Crane. Sadly, Dr. Woods died this past spring, at the age of 52.
POTSDAM, NY
crawfordcountynow.com

Bucyrus Little Theatre stages Christmas classic

BUCYRUS – The Bucyrus Little Theatre is ushering in the holiday season with a modern-day Christmas classic – “Elf, the Musical.”. The play, based on the movie by the same name, will be presented Dec. 3-5 and Dec. 10-12 at the Theatre, 130 Songer Street. Friday and Saturday performances are at 7:30 p.m. with Sunday matinees at 2:30 p.m.
BUCYRUS, OH
San Mateo Daily Journal

Masterworks Chorale gets back to singing

Classical music concerts are slowly resuming in our area. In July I heard my first live chamber music concert since the start of the pandemic and my first orchestral concert followed in early October. But what about choral music? The virus load risk is so much greater with vocal performances, it takes determination to go forward with one.
REDWOOD CITY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Choral#Ipr#Music Director
theechonews.com

Taylor Chorale offers a call to awareness

“In the Middle,” Chorale’s event on mental health, brought together various forms of art to discuss the often unbroached stigma and severity around mental health circumstances. Through music and spoken word, a conversation on mental health was started. Performed in Euler Atrium on Nov. 4, the showcase was a collaboration...
MUSIC
The Post and Courier

Aiken Choral Society will present Christmas Through the Ages

In celebration of the holiday season, the Aiken Choral Society will perform a concert titled Christmas Through the Ages. Members of the public are invited to attend this choral music performance that also begins the society's celebration of its 50th anniversary. The upcoming concert will focus on the theme of Christmas carols and music through the years. The selections aim to show the Aiken Choral Society’s growth and diversity .
AIKEN, SC
Hickory Daily Record

Hickory Choral Society offers Christmas concerts

HICKORY — The public is invited to join the Hickory Choral Society for its Christmas concerts at Corinth Reformed Church, Hickory, on Dec. 10-12. Friday and Saturday evening concerts begin at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday afternoon concerts at 3 p.m. Limited reserved seating is available to households that purchase a Hickory Choral Society membership at the Friend, Sponsor, Donor, Patron, or Benefactor level.
HICKORY, NC
maryvilleforum.com

Nodaway Chorale to present ‘Joyous Voices’ choral concert

MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Nodaway Chorale will present a concert of holiday vocal music on Sunday, Dec. 12, at 2 p.m. in the Lee & Nina Schneider Performing Arts Center. “Our Holiday Concert theme has two meanings,” explained Chorale Music Director Jim Rash in a press release. “Not only will we be singing a wide variety of joyous music so typical for the holiday season, but more importantly the Chorale singers are joyous that we are able to gather as a group again to raise our voices in song. The Chorale will perform an eclectic mixture of choral selections from traditional to sacred to movie songs to jazz.”
NODAWAY COUNTY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Music
Smoky Mountain News

Sock Hops holiday concert

The Sock Hops will hit the stage with the “Doo-Wop & Deck The Halls” holiday concert at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, at the Smoky Mountain Center for the Performing Arts in Franklin. An oldies group known for singing beautiful multiple-harmonies of memorable songs from the ‘50s, ‘60s and ‘70s,...
FRANKLIN, NC
interlochenpublicradio.org

Christmas music trivia with Classical IPR at the Traverse Area District Library

Do you think you know a lot about Christmas music?. Come and test your knowledge about all kinds of Christmas music, from carols to hymns to popular songs to movie music. Face off against your fellow IPR listeners at the Traverse Area District Library's Woodmere Branch on Sunday, Dec. 12.
MUSIC
greenvillejournal.com

Greenville Chorale performs Handel’s ‘Messiah,’ the king of choral works

In a changing and unpredictable world, the performing arts remind us at Christmastime that some things remain a constant. In communities across the nation, ballet companies are performing “The Nutcracker” while theater troupes are staging “A Christmas Carol.” And symphony choruses are singing Handel’s “Messiah.”. The Greenville Chorale brings Handel’s...
GREENVILLE, SC
operawire.com

The New York Choral Society Premieres Latest Digital Short ‘Morning Light’

On Dec. 1, 2021, The New York Choral Society premiered its latest multidisciplinary and collaborative digital short, “Morning Light,” which pays homage to Black queer Shaker Rebecca Cox Jackson. In the film, composer Kevin Siegfried and choreographer David Hamilton Thomson bring the 1870s text New York Shaker Lydia Annas life...
ENTERTAINMENT
Wicked Local

Choral Art Society Artistic Director talks music, gender and upcoming concert

Danica Buckley’s connection to music goes back to when she was three years old and would sing with her mother at the piano. “As I got older, we spent hours going through all the musical theater songbooks we had, all the classics of the American Songbook, and some older, quite obscure songs,” she said. “I used to memorize musicals after school. I have a head full of Rodgers and Hammerstein and many others.”
PERFORMING ARTS
Beaver County Times

Beaver Valley Choral Society sets 3 in-person Christmas performances

Beaver Valley Choral Society returns to in-person performances this Christmas season, with two church concerts and a public school sing-along. The society's Principal Choir, Orchestra, and Treble Youth Chorale united will offer a musical message of hope, peace and joy presented 1:30 p.m. Dec. 11 at Good Samaritan Catholic Parish, 725 Glenwood Ave., Ambridge; and 4 p.m. Dec. 12 at Grace Lutheran Church, 393 Adams Street, Rochester.
ROCHESTER, PA
interlochenpublicradio.org

Classical IPR in conversation with Joseph Morrissey

The Interlochen Arts Academy production of The Nutcracker by Tchaikovsky will be presented December 9, 10, 11 and 12 in Corson Auditorium. Joseph Morrissey, Interlochen Center for the Arts Director of Dance, shared selections from the ballet on Music at Midday and talked about the upcoming performances. Tickets and information...
INTERLOCHEN, MI
Coeur d'Alene Press

Ringing in the holidays

The Coeur d’Alene Symphony will be presenting "Sounding the Horn: Illuminated Carols" at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Schuler Performing Arts Center on the North Idaho College campus in Coeur d’Alene. The program includes “Procession of the Nobles” by composer Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov, “Tchaikovsky's Sleeping Beauty Suite, op 66” and “Concert...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
funcheap.com

Marin Symphony: Holiday Choral Concerts

Traditional and contemporary holiday music and carols with the Marin Symphony Chamber Chorus, directed by Kevin Fox, in the beautiful setting of Saint Raphael’s Church. Disclaimer: Please double check event information with the event organizer as events can be canceled, details can change after they are added to our calendar, and errors do occur.
MUSIC
interlochenpublicradio.org

Music by Request for December 4, 2021

Among this week's requests, we heard several selections from Tchaikovsky's Nutcracker, plus pieces by Johann Sebastian Bach as well as Stephen Sondheim, who died last week. Requests also included Beethoven's Heiliger Dankesang, Johan de Meij's T-Bone Concerto and John Rutter's Donkey Carol. Listen to the entire program again on demand...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy