Dr. Fauci Has Been Rejecting Invites to Go on Fox News Since July: Report

By Jackson Richman
mediaite.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDr. Anthony Fauci, America’s top infectious diseases expert, has been rejecting invitations to appear on Fox News, having last been on the network in July, according to Politico. According to Politico’s West Wing Playbook newsletter on Wednesday – written by Alex Thompson, Sarah Owermohle, and Tina Sfondeles – “It’s...

www.mediaite.com

